“Pathetic”: Instagram models are using AI to generate fake cute animal photos and Photoshop fans hate it

Instagram models are getting in on the AI trend by having it stick cute animals into their photos, but it’s not fooling or appealing to all. Critics of large language models (LLMs) that savvy marketers successfully got us to call “AI” are trashing these influencers for using the tech to generate fake puppies instead of, perhaps, promoting animal shelters.

Featured Video

The latest AI backlash drama is the most adorable yet, even if it’s imaginary cuteness.

AI puppies and inside horses

A viral post on X called out this new influencer trend last week, pointing out that “hot girls have started to use AI” to generate photos of themselves hanging with baby dogs, bunnies, and animals in unusual places. On Nov. 12, user @jameygannon called this “photo-surrealism with cute animals” in a tweet that would gain over 26 million views.

Advertisement

hot girls have started using AI



trend i’m seeing; photo-surrealism with cute animals pic.twitter.com/MNc5c1C382 — techbimbo (@jameygannon) November 12, 2025

The photos included in the post feature U.K. model Juliet Kaz, Sardinian influencer Gaia Cormio, and Spanish photographer Maria Heredia. Kaz has multiple images of herself surrounded by puppies, while Heredia opted for the bunnies. Cormio went wild and stuck herself indoors with a white horse.

While the original post wasn’t negative in nature, many on X responded with anti-AI sentiments and criticism. The quote tweets are full of edited images made by amateurs on Picsart during the pre-AI days. Others gave a shout-out to Photoshop and other software that requires much more effort from the user.

Statements along the lines of “me with Picsart and a dream” have started reaching meme status thanks to this post.

Advertisement

“Go volunteer at an animal shelter”

Comments addressing the AI use pushed back on the idea that these women are hot because they consider this tech to be so ugly that it contaminates everything it produces. The only thing it may be making hotter is the planet itself, but in the way that’s killing people.

“So ugly using AI makes you instantly stupid and pathetic,” said @misandrycait.

Advertisement

User @fieldofgeese agreed, writing that “they are not hot because they use AI for mindless slop that could easily be done by hand with Photoshop.”

“THIS is what we’re killing the planet for. AI-generated dogs for Insta likes.”

Meanwhile, the popular account known to many as the menswear guy suggested that hot ladies “just go volunteer at an animal shelter” if they want cute animal photos.

Advertisement

just go volunteer at an animal shelter https://t.co/VhQekGZ8nr — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 13, 2025

“People that do this see animals more as props than anything else,” replied @Dr_Broly.

For your own adorable photo opportunities, you can contact your local ASPCA.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.