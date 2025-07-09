“All the girls getting whiplash”: What is TikTok’s “I Woke Up In A Bugatti” trend trying to prove?

Couples on TikTok and Instagram are demonstrating who’s faster and more powerful by yanking each other offscreen in videos set to Ace Hood lyrics: “I woke up in a new Bugatti.”

Seated on the floor, one person sings along with Ace Hood and poses as if they are shifting a luxury vehicle into gear while another person yanks—or pitifully drags—them offscreen.

Groups of TikTok users were careening out of frame in videos like this back in 2023, but everyone was speeding off in an imaginary new Bugatti.

Now, it’s a comedy trend for couples that seems to emphasize the humor in mismatched physical prowess between genders. For the most part, women in heterosexual couples participating in the trend are waking up in powerful Bugattis, while men’s vehicles putter to a start.

“Lol, all the girls getting whiplash and the guys stalling out the clutch.”

Who started the Bugatti couples trend?

One of the trend’s earlier videos is from July 4. @ashleywar4 shared a Bugatti couples trend video with 100 thousand views along with the caption, “We so fast 🏎️ 💨.” The TikTok user snaps her sunglasses on and speeds off screen before the video cuts to her partner’s anticlimactic Bugatti ride as the music fades.

“He was creeping to make sure everyone could see. It’s how the new rich roll. 🤣”

What is the Bugatti couples trend trying to prove?

It’s unclear what exactly the trend is trying to prove. Do the videos imply that men are struggling to keep up with women? Or that one half of the couple isn’t pulling their weight? The videos are playful and the response has been lighthearted.

People in the comments are laughing along with #bugattitrend couples and pointing out that the men are in traffic, out of gas, or stuck in neutral. Popular replies note that the man’s ‘Bugatti’ is more likely a Toyota or Honda Civic.

Some compared the subpar Bugatti’s with products from budget brands like Shein or Temu. Others suggested that men are slowing down to be seen in their luxury vehicles. Commenters who were less amused called the videos, “pointless and boring.”

“Bro is stuck in traffic”

One of the trend’s top videos comes from TikTok couple @calebnandrea. Their July 7 video has over 60 million views and 5.7 million likes. “He was moving so slow 😭,” @calebnandrea wrote.

“Bro is stuck in traffic 😂😂😂 Andrea is driving in front 😂.”

“Finally someone pulled through”

@im_christabel captioned her July 8 video, “We both woke up in a new Bugatti 😂,” and showed her man waking up in a new Bugatti as fast as hers.

“Ok, this is the second one I saw where the girl could drag the guy! Yes… I’m 5 ft flat 150 and my baby is 6’2 225 our video would be hilarious 🤣.”

“Finally, someone pulled through 👍👍👍.”

Bugatti prank videos begin to trend

Not everyone is turning this into a war between genders or taking the trend so seriously. As it turns out, it’s equally as fun to have your partner prepared for one thing to happen and film them doing something else.

Case in point, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon’s take on the trend below.

