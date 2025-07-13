People are sharing their most complicated life issues in the “I Grieve Different” trend, inspired by Kendrick Lamar

A Kendrick Lamar song from three years ago has new life on TikTok with the “I Grieve Different” trend.

“I grieve different” exposes harsh truths

TikTok users are sampling Kendrick Lamar to contrast the highs and lows of personal growth.

The videos are set to just a few bars of Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 track, “United in Grief” from the rapper’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album explores themes from Lamar’s mental health journey, including personal struggles, trauma, and his healing journey in therapy.

TikTok creators hopping on the trend celebrate the fruits of personal development over the track’s upbeat chorus. When the rhythm plummets at the line, “I grieve different”—videos cut to the harsh reality of holding oneself accountable. Many videos cut back in on the upbeat rhythm to resume their efforts despite the struggle.

The trend centers around relatable themes like personal development, relationships, or career goals. People are having fun with it, but some of the videos are more serious as creators meditate on difficult feelings like loneliness, or allude to mental illness.

Working toward a healthy relationship

@ayxajx’s July 4 video has 6 million views. The TikTok user celebrated, “finally being in a loving relationship with a man who’s emotionally intelligent…” before cutting to a somber realization that she is now the cause of their issues. The track picked back up under the text, “healthy relationship.”

“Saw this one post that said “Deny your childhood trauma all u want & watch it reflect onto your romantic life” 😭 eish eishhh.”

“Thank you for censoring”

@kozartmig’s “I grieve different” post from June 27 has 3.2 million views. The TikTok creator danced beneath onscreen text, “w*rking to get money and have everything I want!” Then, on cue, sat with his head in his hands in reaction to the reality of “w*rking.” Commenters appreciated his trauma-informed approach.

“Thank you for censoring, I get triggered easily.”

“‘I grieve different’ when the money you make working 40 hours a week, doesn’t even pay rent, groceries, and a car & cell phone bill. 🥀”

The downside of quitting vaping

In a July 4 video with 121 thousand views, Charlie Sheen’s daughter shared that she finally quit vaping after five years. But to the tune of “I grieve different,” @samisheen faced facts—“no more drunk cigs.”

“No one talks about this pain.”

