RunTok is dragging a running influencer over her White House interview with ‘how many miles you running’ trend

Running influencer Kate Mackz’s choice to interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has divided RunTok. The interview was posted, taken down by Mackz in response to backlash—allegedly, twice—then reposted to TikTok on April 30. The video has over 2 million views.

For the TikTokers who’ve turned their backs on Mackz, the interview at the White House represented a lack of journalistic integrity from the influencer who previously interviewed Minnesota Governor and 2024 Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz. Now they’ve put Mackz on blast with their own “how many miles you running” videos.

Runners emulated her typical format and recorded themselves while running, along with onscreen text that made their politics crystal clear. TikTokers spoke out against the current administration, held the influencer accountable, and emphasized, “Running is political.”

Who is Kate Mackz and why is everyone mad at her?

Kate Mackz is a content creator who interviews people while running. Every one of her videos begins with her approaching somebody and asking them, “Hey! How many miles are you doing today?”. She has over 785K followers on TikTok (@katemackz) and 192K on Instagram (@katemackz).

Mackz was invited to the White House where she interviewed Leavitt, who criticized legacy media with no pushback from Mackz. Also, the interview was not in the usual running-interview format, which some felt defeated the purpose.

@katemackz From being at the White House last year speaking on a mental health panel and meeting President Biden, to being back again this year — thank you for having us. Truly surreal to walk through a place with so much history and meaning. 🩵 ♬ original sound – KATE MACKZ

‘Keep girl bossing I guess @katemackz 🙃’

@carolinebaniewicz posted her “how many miles you running” video with the caption, “Your follows, likes, and comments have a monetary value to influencers and I’m not about to give mine to someone that platforms this administration.”

“But keep girl bossing I guess @katemackz 🙃,” she added.

@itsjennycraigbitch commented, “Fully running today back of how mad this interview made me.”

@elitesockrocker and others commented in defense of Mackz, “Stop bullying Kate, you’re a horrible person for doing so.”

@squirrel_times pointed out, “Given how much $$ Brooks, Hoka, and NB donated to the Trump campaign, the time has come to push back.”

‘How many miles you running?’ ‘NONE!’

In response to the question “how many miles you running,” @emmybutmostlydaisy ran along a snowbank under the text, “NONE with anyone part of this evil administration xoxo.” The video, captioned, “No amount of money could make me platform evil,” sparked some spicy comments from the other side.

Amid responses like, “Period,” “Exactly,” and “Immediate follow,” other commenters attacked the TikTok user.

“It’s okay Emmy, we can tell you don’t run,” wrote @hallens25.

@gracieolsen25 commented, “It’s okay, we’d be ahead of you anyways,” and prompted the response, “Not for long if you’re not vaccinated,” from @yellow.paper.url.

‘I will take up space and create a safe place for others to walk, run and do whatever the hell they want.’

@tylerrunsaz shifted the emphasis away from Mackz to what’s really at stake. Her video was captioned, “I will take up space and create a safe place for others to walk, run and do whatever the hell they want.”

She ran under the text, “‘How many miles are you running?’ Nah. The true conversation is I’m a BLACKITY BLACK WOC, raised by BLACK parents, and I will take up space in the running community. I also welcome all races, paces, genders and ages to join me. I run outdoors because I politically have the right to do so, and NO ONE will tell me otherwise.”

@lauren.kate13 commented, “THESE ARE THE RUNNERS I’M LOOKING FOR.”

“YES YES YES,” replied @gabbyaverill. @livingasdee said, “Following and getting ready for my run.”

