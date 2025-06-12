“Crisp martini” fans say it’s the drink of the season—maybe their life

TikTok’s latest “it” drink is the Hillstone crisp martini. It is a gin martini, substitute St-Germain for vermouth, add a touch of citrus, and finish with white wine. So it’s not exactly a martini, but it’s in a martini glass, and the upscale American restaurant chain is calling it one. Lynnette Marrero, beverage director of Milly‘s in Brooklyn, New York, told Wine Enthusiast the crisp martini is called a “martini” as a throwback to the early aughts when all the it drinks were labeled with the suffix ‘tini.’

St-Germain, the legendary elderflower liquor, affectionately nicknamed “bartenders’ ketchup,” has been saving us all from Aperol fatigue for the past half-decade or so.

Now, the liquor is the star ingredient in what TikTokers are calling the official drink of summer—the Hillstone crisp martini.

“St-Germain = summer. I don’t make the rules,” commented @nobodyaskedbutanyway.

“This is your sign to try the Hillstone crisp martini”

@madisonsieli shared her love of what she called “the martini of the summer” in a May 25 post captioned, “If you haven’t had the crisp martini from Hillstone yet, this is your sign to go get one because it’s the best martini in the city.”

She’s talking about Dallas, but people are hyped on the drink in every city.

Why the Hillstone crisp martini is all over your FYP

@hauste shared her own crack at a recipe for the Hillstone crisp martini in a Mach 12 TikTok post with over 200 thousand views. She claimed, “This is honestly the best martini—it will be the drink of the summer, and honestly—the drink of the rest of my life.”

If people commenting on #thecrispmartini posts didn’t already love the drink, they said they’re excited to try it.

“This drink is SO GOOD,” said @chloejjeanne.

“Yesss so good,” agreed @morganpaigewalker.

“NEED TO TRY,” commented @mirapiaaa.

How to make the Hillstone crisp martini at home:

TikTok creator @trobsssss—and former Hillstone employee—shared the crisp martini recipe in a post from March 2.

Combine 1.5 oz gin, 1 oz St Germain, and 0.5 oz lemon juice Shake well (as they say, “until your hands go numb”) with ice Strain into a chilled martini glass Finish with 1 oz Sauvignon Blanc Garnish with a lime peel

Pro tip: the drink is a great way to use up whatever leftover white wine is sitting in your fridge. And changing up the wine or trying different gin varieties can adapt the crisp martini to any season or situation.

@cocobb1232 replied, “So a French 77 with Sauvignon Blanc?”

Sure, but on TikTok it’s the Hillstone crisp martini and the ~official~ drink of summer.

