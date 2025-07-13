“I feel like a different person each time”: TikTok is reconsidering their looks after discovering “Hair Theory”

Hair theory videos are all over TikTok again. People are thinking about changing their looks in response.

Periodically, explainers and demonstrations of something called “hair theory” pop up on TikTok and start a conversation about how hair style affects how people are perceived.

Hair theory goes viral on social media

Lately TikTok creators are tweaking their looks—using just a comb and maybe a product or hair tie to perform hair’s subtle, yet profound power to transform. Others learning about hair theory are realizing they might have a problem:

“I fell down the ‘hair theory’ rabbit hole. This is a problem because 99% of the time I’m wandering around public with pure bedhead tamed by random braids.”

@sav.lilduffy shared, “I feel like a different person each time loll,” in a March 14 hair theory demo with 52 thousand views

@sav.lilduffy I feel like a different person each time loll ♬ original sound – ℬ

Comb + product = new man

TikToker @joefarelll transformed his look, using just a comb and some product. The June 30 post has over 100 thousand views.

What is hair theory?

Hair theory is the idea that hair style affects how people are perceived. Styling choice, texture, and color are all factors that play into subtle and not-so-subtle shifts in how one is seen by others.

In a post with nearly 2.5 million views, @wearetogetherbeauty explained, “Hair theory suggests that your hairstyle can influence how others perceive your personality and even your mood.”

The TikTok creator claimed, “They’ve actually done studies on this that have shown that people do make snap judgments based on your hairstyle.”

For example, a neatly styled updo can make a person appear more competent or reliable in a work setting. But a casual, flowy hair style can communicate that someone is friendly or creative.

Reactions to hair theory

TikTok creators modeling multiple hair styles in a single video showed how drastically their look—and the viewer’s perception of who they are—changed from a tight top bun to a long shag to a cropped pixie.

“You were just eight different people.”

People replied that they attract a completely different set of men depending on their hairstyle. One millennial said that when she switched from a side part to a middle part, younger guys started asking her out. People with natural curls said they’re treated differently when they wear their hair straight.

“The hair theory is most definitely true. Someone told me that my side part made me look like a millennial. So I started doing a center part. Next thing I know, I’m getting hit on by super young guys.”

“Yes, I get treated differently based on whether my hair is in its natural curly state vs when I straighten it.”

But making assumptions about someone based on how they look can go way too far. Or even—way, way too far—as judging someone based on looks-based differences is a baseline for dehumanization. Some pointed out that bigotry toward people with naturally coarse hair is evidence of the hair theory’s existence.

“Could it be real? I heard there was a time when you couldn’t go into the public pool if your tan was too tan. So maybe 🤔.”

@sweet.ambrosia suggested a test that could yield some quality empirical data on hair theory’s effect:

“Ask waitresses about hair theory.”

