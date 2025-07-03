The Whoville Nose trend is taking over TikTok. Here’s what it means

TikTok users are showing off their Whoville lookalike noses and deciding who most resembles Cindy Lou Who. TikTok creators participating in the #whovillenosetrend are displaying their noses in profile while blowing air into their cheeks. The videos are set to “Pictures of You” by Clara Smallman and feature captions like “Someone tell me I have a Whoville nose,” and “Whoville trend, but I look like the Grinch.”

What is the Whoville Nose TikTok trend?

Cindy Lou Who and other characters from Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch all share a similar upturned nose accentuated by round cheeks. In the book, the feature is reminiscent of a ski slope and echoes the landscape surrounding the mountain-dwellers of Whoville. But real people have it too. Contemporary beauty standards privilege an upturned nose as delicate, youthful, and feminine, and rhinoplasty trends reflect this preference. Nevertheless, some women sharing their take on the trend revealed that they’ve been bullied for their Who noses.

While some TikTok creators are falling all over themselves to “win the trend,” the conversation is about embracing nose shapes of all kinds.

“Can attest I was born with a slightly whoville nose and was bullied growing up and now it’s apparently a nose people want so year you’re probably getting 50/50 love hate BUT I LOVE IT ON ME AND LOVE IT ON YOU.”

Just ignore the fat-shaming trolls

Lifestyle and beauty influencer @lucyfice showed off her dramatically upturned button nose in a June 21 video with 5.3 million views and nearly 1500 comments. An overwhelming amount of people in the comments gushed over her cute nose. A few trolls fat-shamed her.

“STOP U HAVE SUCH A CUTE LITTLE NOSE.”

‘Perfect.’ Exactly.

@kristyannarosas wrote, “Wish I had a cute slope 🥲,” in the caption for her June 29 Whoville video. People commented that she’s cute enough without the slope.

@sleepingwdaisy commented, “Literally perfect,” and @kristyannarosas replied, “🥹🖤🖤.”

‘Literally asked my doctor for a Whoville nose.’

@ebtatton shared a June 30 #whovillenosetrend video 3.6 million views, “Does it count if I paid for it?” Supportive commenters sharing pro and neutral POVs on cosmetic surgery rescued the TikTok creator from haters.

“My doctor almost rolled his eyes at me when I said ‘slightly upturned’ 😂.”

“Why are we hating she looks amazing. I bet her nose before was beautiful, and it’s just as beautiful now. She’s gorgeous.”

