Advertisement
Culture

Gen Z made up a holy war between “glovers” and “sliders” on TikTok and now it’s devolving fast

“While you guys are on sliding and gloving, WE are on hat mouthing.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: Man with his face painted white and black, in a black shirt, text overlay reads, 'When its the year 1 AK (after kirk) and the great war between sliders and glovers begins.' Right: Man with his face painted white and black, in a black shirt, sliding in knee pads across concrete. Text overlay reads, 'Gloving is too mainstream, we are on sliding now.'

TikTok has invented its latest piece of Gen Z internet lore: a mock “war” between two niche hobbyist groups known as “glovers” and “sliders.”

Featured Video

The exaggerated rivalry, framed through faux-dramatic narration and escalating lore, isn’t exactly serious, but but it is spreading fast.

It’s already evolved into inventing new absurd hobby groups who will reign supreme when both glovers and sliders fall.

The glovers vs. sliders TikTok war

If you’re not aware (because you’re normal), both glovers and sliders are real groups named after their preferred recreational activities. Glovers don gloves lit at the fingertips in dark rooms and make their hands dance for the camera. Sliders strap on knee pads to slide on on concrete.

Advertisement

Participants in either often appear to take their hobbies very seriously, with drama cropping up among the most famous members. Sliders tend to slide in face paint reminiscent of Insane Clown Posse, but scarier. Glovers will perform in full-coverage plastic face masks like they’re supervillains.

It’s unclear when the “war” began, but most videos on the topic originate from a week ago at most. TikTok account @odinseyeofficial posted about the downfall of glover legends and the threat of sliders on Dec. 12.

@odinseyeofficial Gloving vs sliding #gloving #sliding #slider #fryboy #glovingcommunity ♬ original sound – Odin’s Eye

“With the gloving community in complete disarray after Grandmaster Glover Infinite Puppet declared war on all gloving posers, an external threat is waiting in the shadows, ready to strike and put an end to the once glorious gloving empire,” the narrator says.

Advertisement

“Beyond the gloving circles, there’s a group that doesn’t glide with light—they slide. I am of course talking about the notorious and barbaric group of savages who call themselves the sliding community.”

TikToker @solrflare04 gained 1.6 million views with a video joking about the war.

@solrflare04 #fyp #viral #gloving #sliding ♬ original sound – nathann.fx

“When it’s year 1 A.K. (After Kirk) and the great war between glovers and sliders begins,” the caption reads.

Advertisement

We’re not deep into it enough to know who Kirk is, but the trend is quickly devolving into brainrot territory.

@boys23666 siapa yang akan menang? #gloving #vs #sliding #degloved #foryou ♬ Set it off – slatt2slimey

Penspinners, hat mouthers, snap squad, bird balancers

As these videos spread, it wasn’t long before the TikTok crowd was ready to take it to the next level of absurdity. The latest thing is inventing new weird hobbyist communities based on the strangest or most mundane activities.

Advertisement

A video by someone in the alleged snapper community posted one on their hobby’s superiority over glovers, sliders, and “penspinners.”

TikTok video of a group of young men doing the snap and step thing from Grease with a caption reading 'Snap Squad: What's a god to a non-believer'
@the.snapper13/TikTok

“Glover: Human beings in a mob,” the caption says. “Slider: What’s a mob to a king? Penspinner: What’s a king to a god? Snap Squad: What’s a god to a non-believer?”

We can go sillier. The next day, @yeoogif posted about the supremacy of bird balancing. Remember those bird figurines you could balance on your finger? If you do, you might be kind of old, sorry.

Advertisement
TikTok video of someone balancing an eagle figuring on one finger with a caption reading 'Gloving is WAY too mainstream. WE are all on bird balancing now.'
@yeoogif/TikTok

“Gloving is WAY too mainstream,” the video declared. “WE are all on bird balancing now.”

Perhaps the strangest we could find was something called “hat mouthing.” This appears to involve holding a billed cap in your mouth and sliding it back and forth with your head bent forward.

TikTok video of someone holding a hat with their mouth with a caption reading 'While you guys are on sliding and gloving, WE are on hat mouthing. Keep this enduring sport niche.'
@xzc_1li/TikTok
Advertisement

“While you guys are on sliding and gloving, WE are on hat mouthing,” says @xzc_1li. “Keep this enduring sport niche.”

What will they come up with next?

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Brain Rot Brainrot Memes Gen Z TikTok
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot