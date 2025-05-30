“My body was rejecting him”: Woman shares how her husband’s neglect after surgery ended their marriage

A woman on TikTok shared that she knew her marriage was over when her husband refused to care for her as she recovered from gallbladder surgery. Kenady (@yourfriendken) explained how she went to stay with family after her surgery because her husband warned her that “he wouldn’t be there to help her.” To her surprise, her husband was angry with her for letting her family care for her.

Although he had no intention of looking after her, he was upset that she was making him look bad. “I should be the one taking care of you,” he told her on a FaceTime call while she was out of town. Kenady returned home to “work on the relationship,” but after experiencing panic in her husband’s presence, she ultimately decided to file for divorce.

Kenady’s post has gotten 3.2 million views and nearly 4 thousand comments since she shared it on May 14, 2025. The response to her story touched on toxic relationship patterns. People discussed partners failing to show up when things get tough, and why women are increasingly choosing to remain unmarried.

In the caption accompanying her video, Kenady wrote that stories like hers help others in similar situations. “If you’re reading this just know that life gets better after divorce!! SO much better,” she said.

“My body was quite literally rejecting him”

In her video, Kenady told TikTok she went to stay with family after her surgery because her husband warned her that “he wouldn’t be there to help her.” Throughout the recovery period, Kenady tried to get hold of him, but he refused to communicate with her.

During one FaceTime call, when he finally answered, he told her he was upset because she was with family instead of with him. “I should be taking care of you,” he said. Kenady told him she didn’t understand because he had specifically told her that he wouldn’t be able to take care of her.

When Kenady returned to the home she shared with her husband, she was looking forward to connecting with him and ready to work on the relationship. But as soon as she got in the car with her husband, she had a physical panic reaction.

By the time they were in their home, Kenday said she felt so physically ill she could have vomited. “My body was quite literally rejecting him,” she said. “I just remember being like, no human should have to live like this, in this much stress and misery, and like, not even feeling safe around your partner.”

The video was cross-posted to X, where it racked up 2.6 million views.

@hausofriya’s crosspost explained, “A woman on TikTok shared she knew her marriage was over when she was scheduled to have her gallbladder removed & when she said she’ll ask her family for support after he let her know he wouldn’t be able to take care of her, he got UPSET. Huh??”

Some offered validation in response to Kenady’s situation, and others shared the moment they knew they needed to get a divorce. Women expressed that they also had painful memories of having been abandoned by partners while sick.

“He was upset that your family was taking care of you because it made him look bad. Not because he wanted to help you,” pointed out @rach.chilly.

“The point of no return is a flashing sign sometimes. I knew my marriage was over when we had a Vegas trip planned and the day we were supposed to leave I had to have emergency surgery to save my pregnancy and he went without me,” shared @N10tional1.

“Shocking women are opting out of marriage in the first place, huh?” commented @LeeKurtiss.

Everyone deserves a partner who will show up for them

And these comments prove it can happen.

“My wife got her gallbladder removed and the pain she was in before the surgery was not it. I tried as much as I could to help to comfort her even if I wasn’t fully able too. After the surgery she wasn’t able to do much but I did everything I could. That man doesn’t deserve a wife,” said @Monkey56ful.

“My bf helped me so much after my gallbladder surgery. I feel for that woman,” said @lunasol909.

