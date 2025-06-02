The “Denver airport lady” is going viral after making a chilling prediction

Video of a woman delivering a disturbing message at the Denver airport is circulating on TikTok and raising concerns.

In a video recorded on May 13, 2025, a woman surrounded by Denver Airport security claimed she and her children were kidnapped and forced to deliver information about a potential attack on America. The distressed woman claimed the attack was to occur on the day she delivered the message. No attack occurred. She was barred from boarding her flight and removed from the terminal by airport security.

Social media is calling her “the Denver Airport lady” and speculating about the video in an effort to urge citizens and authorities to take the event seriously. Others have dismissed the event, citing mental health issues. Some think the conversation on social media is meant to fear-monger and generate confusion with conspiracy theories.

The “Denver airport lady” becomes TikTok’s latest mystery

“I have been kidnapped, me and my kids,” the woman can be heard saying, while sitting on her knees and reading from a piece of paper as security agents stand nearby.

@moonhippie369 posted about the Denver Airport lady under #breakingnews while asserting his take is “for entertainment purposes only.” He said he doesn’t know if what she’s saying is true, but added “I feel like something really big is coming to… the United States… because it’s just weird right now.”

“You tell people the truth and they think you’re lying or crazy. How America is lately,” replied @cynthia cabrera70.

This person’s mom had a “really bad gut feeling” that she shouldn’t fly into Denver.

@hannahshae03 shared on May 29 that she was alarmed to learn about “the Denver airport lady.”

“You’re telling me that this just came out?” she asked.

@hannahshae03 said that her mom “doesn’t have social media besides Facebook.” But her mom told her she had “a terrible gut feeling that she shouldn’t fly” a couple of weeks ago. “And now I’m seeing this about the Denver airport lady.”

@tymean commented, “I live in Denver, and hear stories about DIA all the time. If I didn’t fly because of those stories, I would never go anywhere.”

Viral airport moment fuels fear and conspiracy chatter

@ashleespeaks3.0, a Christian TikToker who uses the platform to discuss current events, posted about the Denver Airport lady. She recalled phone calls and warnings received by Americans that were ignored before the 911 attacks in 2001. @asleespeaks3.0, and others on social media, called for the Denver Airport lady’s claims to be taken seriously and investigated.

In her May 28, 2025, video, @ashleespeaks3.0 connects the Denver airport lady to a synchronous event that occurred in California. Footage of an airplane flying over a beach showed that the plane spelled out, “They’re lying to you,” in its wake. She asked, if it weren’t for people sharing these stories on social media, would the American public be aware of the Denver Airport lady at all?

“There’s a show called Paradise and they write this in the sky… I heard it was a promo for the show,” said @user21980465207156.

If you get your news from the r/Weird subreddit, here’s what they had to say:

A deleted user shared the text, “This morning a woman in the Denver International Airport said she knows of a potential attack. This was the video posted by a bystander,” on a May 24 thread that linked the Denver airport video.

u/Afraid_Calendar_5534 asked,“Why wasn’t this on the news?”

u/CouncilOfEvil replied, “Because a huge amount of mentally unwell people, grifters and armchair journalists say things like this every day both irl and online. If they were all put on the news we’d see very little else. It’s not news unless A) there’s some credible evidence to back it up, or B) some secondary event around it is significant (so like, if her speech caused a disturbance that led to a big fight etc). In this case, she said the attack would happen that day…and it didn’t. So I think we can write it off as one of the above.”

