“I don’t date like everyone else”: Woman shares why she only dates one person at at time, sparking reactions

Dr. Becky is a chiropractor with 20 thousand followers on TikTok. Her dating advice is sparking much discussion online—not that you asked.

TikTok creator Dr. Becky (@dr.becky) shared her thoughts on dating in a July 21 video. The NYC-based chiropractor revealed that she dates one person at a time. Dr. Becky insinuated that this is a novel and virtuous approach. She explained, “I don’t date like everyone else because I don’t love like everyone else,” before going on to accuse an entire generation—millennials or Gen Zer’s on the apps—of having “dating all messed up.”

The video’s top comment suggested a return to the 50s. “Date like it’s the 50s, date for marriage, date to have a family,” commented @baldeagleleadership. Dr. Becky agreed and replied, “Amen 🙏🏻.”

Dr. Becky’s video has just about 11 thousand views and over 150 comments.

She shared that when she dates, she gives it her all. “When I’m seeing someone, I show up as my best version of myself. I’m true to myself. I’m honest.”

“No matter how broken the dating world is today, you will never see me dating how everyone else dates,” Dr. Becky said. “If that’s how you want to date, that’s okay. But I want zero part in that. I truly believe you should date one person at a time.”

Although many daters choose to explore multiple opportunities for love and partnership simultaneously, the preference to date one person at a time is not uncommon. Some people are roster daters, and others focus on one connection at a time.

Both styles of dating can be carried out ethically and unethically. The opposing practices are not expressly “saints versus sinners” as Dr. Becky’s conception implies.

The TikTok creator fashioned herself a unicorn of “intentional” dating and monogamy, but if dating one person at a time is in fact as rare as Dr. Becky claimed in her video, you wouldn’t know it. It appeared that as of July 23 nearly 100% of commenters agreed with her that dating one person at a time is the “right” way to do it.

Self-righteous TikTok users affirmed Dr. Becky’s one-at-a-time approach—and awkwardly hit on her in the comments.

@fitnessbyyoneyama writes, “I resonate too much with this, and it’s probably why I’ve been single for a while and struggle to connect with people even in conversations, because nobody wants the real thing. I’m not giving up but trying to love in that way is lost to most.”

“Difficult to find a woman with that attitude and mentality. I wish I could find someone like you,” said @jk_101560.

“Good girl. Way to go. Proud of you,” said @gregg2196.

