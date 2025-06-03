The “cut them off” dating trend encourages brutal honesty—and fast exits

A growing number of single people are embracing what’s being called the “cut them off” theory—a dating mindset that prioritizes immediate self-protection over giving people second chances. The trend encourages walking away at the first sign of a perceived red flag, no matter how small, under the belief that even minor slights can reveal deeper incompatibilities. Daters playing to win say it makes sense because “my life partner would never do that!”

“Ppl tell me I end things too quickly over small things… my life partner wouldn’t do those things though!” shared @kon.luvs.u.

“Don’t hesitate to cut a man off for anything”

@rizwithliz_’s advice to “cut a man off for anything” has nearly 100 thousand views. “If he said or did something you didn’t like, don’t question it,” she said in the video. “Trust your instinct, and don’t hold on to anyone that doesn’t serve.”

She “cut him off” because he didn’t wish her a safe flight

In a May 19, 2025, video with 1 million views and nearly 5000 comments, @heyphatty told TikTok that people dating should “cut them off sooner.” She shared that although she was interested in him, she decided to cut off the person she’d been seeing after he neglected to wish her a safe flight. Apparently the incident demonstrated an irreconcilable lack of consideration and care, and it was a dealbreaker.

People commenting on @heyphatty’s viral video shared the minute red flags that prompted their own breakups:

“I had a friend who dumped someone cause he used the disco man emoji too much,” commented @cecesilly.

@iranoutofeyecream shared, “He texted me pics of the cookies his mom baked for Christmas. Then came to my house the next day without a single cookie. Bye.”

“He went down to the hotel dining and didn’t bring me breakfast. Bye.”

Gen Z is prioritizing peace over potential

Cutting people off after what could have been a small misunderstanding may seem harsh, but people had their reasons. Some shared vulnerable comments about why they adopted the behavior.

@schokoliebb said, “Men always choose themselves.”

“I so agree with this!” @hotsakekimono2 replied to @rizwithliz_’s post. “In my 50s. Not interested in teaching or correcting a man at this stage. I observe and move accordingly.”

“I should have been doing this all along and ignored red flags until I almost lost myself. Now my cut off game is STRONG,” commented @author_emily_jean.

