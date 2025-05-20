“He was about to cry”: Women are trolling their partners by casually calling them “current boyfriends” in this trend

A new prank is taking over TikTok, and it’s sending long-term partners into momentary emotional spirals. In the viral “current boyfriend prank,” women casually refer to their significant others—boyfriends, fiancés, and even husbands—as their “current boyfriend,” triggering instant reactions ranging from confusion to mock betrayal. The videos capture hilarious, authentic reactions from shook long-term partners who were completely caught off guard. Some men visibly flinched at the word “current.” Others started full-on arguments. Men were confused and surprised while women playing the prank could barely keep from breaking.

TikTokers are voting on their favorite current boyfriend prank videos. The trend is social media gold because it documents genuine moments between couples where real dynamics are on display. And it’s very funny and cute.

“This is the best trend,” commented @thekaceywelchmethod.

He said, “current!?”

Sydney, @sydney_smth on TikTok, pranked her husband in a post with over 35 thousand views from May 16. Her husband was under the impression that she wanted to ask him a few questions for a TikTok video. As the couple gathered in the frame and began recording under the caption “current bf prank,” Sydney casually introduced him as: “my current boyfriend.” Her impressive delivery devolved into uncontrollable laughter at her husband’s reflexive exclamation, “Current?!” He told the camera, “I’m her husband, what the hell?”

@sydney_smth he still thought i was gonna ask him questions after that ♬ original sound – sydney 🔆⛰️🌵

“‘Her husband’ all the feels when that came out of his mouth!!! My favorite one so far!,” commented @nenedanielle.

‘Did I say something weird?’

@euniceekangg pranked her boyfriend of three years while they taste-tested some doughnuts. She said, “I’m here with my current boyfriend,” and when he responded—“Current?”—she said, “Did I say something weird?” and doubled down. The second time she called him her current boyfriend, he looked so sad, and the whole comments section called for her apology.

“Sister, he was about to cry,” said @paulonsantos.

“Is she bothering you king?” asked @afli.rt.

“I’ve seen this one, cut the video”

@achendricks tried the prank on her boyfriend of 6 years, but he couldn’t be fooled. She was barely able to say “current boyfriend” without laughing, and they both cracked up. Her boyfriend said, “I’ve seen this one, cut the video.”

“Its the ‘cut the video’ for me. I love this! You guys are the cutest,” commented @egb0314.

