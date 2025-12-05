Advertisement
Culture

“Sure, unc”: Is the “cream-cheese-bagel” meme the next 6-7? Gen Z says absolutely not

The creator responds to the backlash.

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
Left: Woman in glasses and a leopard jacket, 'weighing' the numbers 6 and 7 in her hands, text overlay reads, 'Internet's going crazy over 6 7.' Right: Woman in glasses and a leopard jacket holding a bagel spread with cream cheese in one hand and a tub of Philadelphia cream cheese in the other.

A creator known as Allie Ann Curl-Bearry attempted to parody the internet’s wildly viral 6-7 meme in a clip posted Nov. 17, 2025.

Featured Video

While spreading cream cheese on a bagel, she repeatedly chanted “creamcheese-bagel,” positioning it as a nonsense alternative to the viral catchphrase that dominated TikTok and Instagram.

“Internet’s going crazy over 6-7… I’m just over here like: creamcheese-bagel, creamcheese-bagel, creamcheese-bagel,” she said.

In Body Image
In Body Image
In Body Image
Advertisement

The clip’s audio was added to Jugtok videos in early December 2025 before it went completely viral on TikTok where countless creators are lipsyncing along with Curl-Bearry’s dialogue and pairing it with memes, gameplay footage, and image slop.

In Body Image
@anjuskz/TikTok

But “creamcheese-bagel” isn’t a hit with everyone, and many criticized Curl-Bearry for trying to imitate a meme they view as culturally precious.

@omg.its.allie #creamcheese #bagel #fyp #niche ♬ original sound – allie
Advertisement

Make nonsense at your own peril 

The creamcheese-bagel (CCB) originator responded to Gen Z backlash in a series of clips shared on Instagram.

Curl-Bearry explained that she meant no harm, and she’s just trying to get through the day like everybody else. “I’m just bein me, bein random, makin nonsense,” she said.

“I don’t even eat cream cheese and bagels 🤣.” A young person who “doesn’t care” took the time to comment, “auntie no one cares.”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@ts.4848_/TikTok

Response to “CCB”

Some commenters agreed to take on creamcheese bagel as a signifier of being in on “something.” But the meme-making attempt struck a nerve with some young people in the comments who dismissed Curl-Bearry for being old and corny.

“Ts so elder millennial ✌️”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@lucabuka2/TikTok

“Cream cheese bagel”

In Body Image
@appweelghup/TikTok

“no fr cs i was thinking why we aint over here like cream cheese bagel”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@slanderlia/TikTok

“I’m gonna reference this and no one’s gonna get it”

In Body Image
@jazzy.mallia25/TikTok

“this gonna be some type of elite reference soon i can feel it”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@unknownaccount616/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Catchphrase Gen Z Memes TikTok
First published:

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Susan LaMarca
 
The Daily Dot