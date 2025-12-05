“Sure, unc”: Is the “cream-cheese-bagel” meme the next 6-7? Gen Z says absolutely not

A creator known as Allie Ann Curl-Bearry attempted to parody the internet’s wildly viral 6-7 meme in a clip posted Nov. 17, 2025.

While spreading cream cheese on a bagel, she repeatedly chanted “creamcheese-bagel,” positioning it as a nonsense alternative to the viral catchphrase that dominated TikTok and Instagram.

“Internet’s going crazy over 6-7… I’m just over here like: creamcheese-bagel, creamcheese-bagel, creamcheese-bagel,” she said.

The clip’s audio was added to Jugtok videos in early December 2025 before it went completely viral on TikTok where countless creators are lipsyncing along with Curl-Bearry’s dialogue and pairing it with memes, gameplay footage, and image slop.

But “creamcheese-bagel” isn’t a hit with everyone, and many criticized Curl-Bearry for trying to imitate a meme they view as culturally precious.

Make nonsense at your own peril

The creamcheese-bagel (CCB) originator responded to Gen Z backlash in a series of clips shared on Instagram.

Curl-Bearry explained that she meant no harm, and she’s just trying to get through the day like everybody else. “I’m just bein me, bein random, makin nonsense,” she said.

“I don’t even eat cream cheese and bagels 🤣.” A young person who “doesn’t care” took the time to comment, “auntie no one cares.”

Response to “CCB”

Some commenters agreed to take on creamcheese bagel as a signifier of being in on “something.” But the meme-making attempt struck a nerve with some young people in the comments who dismissed Curl-Bearry for being old and corny.

“Ts so elder millennial ✌️”

“Cream cheese bagel”

“no fr cs i was thinking why we aint over here like cream cheese bagel”

“I’m gonna reference this and no one’s gonna get it”

“this gonna be some type of elite reference soon i can feel it”

