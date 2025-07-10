New study reveals 6 traits that make someone “cool”—the internet has thoughts

A new study published in June 2025 has quantified “cool.” The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, isolated six specific traits exhibited by people that contribute to others’ perception of them as “cool.” Cool people are extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous.

The study tracked responses from 5,943 people in 12 countries who were asked to recognize notions of coolness as it is defined in affluent Western countries. Researcher Caleb Warren found that regardless of age, gender, location, or education and socioeconomic status, people surveyed shared the same conception of cool. Interestingly, the study suggests that a person perceived as “cool,” differs from one seen to be “favorable” or “good.”

Because the meaning of “cool” has crystallized across the world, Warren claims the research suggests that coolness serves a purpose. People want to be cool because it offers an alternative route to social status.

People talking about the study on the internet interpreted the research in their own ways. One person even claimed that according to the study’s findings, cool people are narcissistic psychopaths. Others implied that the elusive nature of cool is at its core and were somewhat dismissive of the research.

How is being cool different from being good?

Warren, a co-author of the study and professor at the University of Arizona, wrote about his findings in a post from July 1 on X, “People perceived to be cool are extroverted, adventurous, open, autonomous, powerful, and hedonistic. These characteristics distinguish people seen as cool from people seen as not cool as well as from people seen as favorable or good.”

In a press release, Warren explained that although cool people seem similar to good people, “Cool people often have other traits that aren’t necessarily considered ‘good’ in a moral sense, like being hedonistic and powerful.”

Why do people want to be cool?

Being good and being cool are considered to be desirable traits. Being good serves an obvious purpose in hierarchies, society, and relationships—does being cool have a purpose?

One of the study’s co-authors, Todd Pezzuti, said, “Society needs cool people because they challenge norms, inspire change, and advance culture.”

Warren echoed his colleagues’ sentiment on X. He wrote, “…coolness offers an alternative route to status for those who innovate, create, and help spread positive cultural change.”

X users react to the study

@CyborgPeds edited the list down to one item: “1. Not caring what attributes people think make you cool.”

“Actually, I could care less what people who are not cool think makes someone cool,” @raffel shared on X. “Cool is just being who you are when everyone is watching and when no one is.”

According to @Freyja92, the sum of the six traits is a narcissistic psychopath. The X user wrote, “Study finds that cool people are narcissistic psychopaths… ‘those considered ‘cool’ are perceived to be more extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open and autonomous.’”

