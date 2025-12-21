“Out the window”: Did COVID ruin concert etiquette? The internet has theories

Let’s face it — COVID ruined a lot of things. Its latest casualty? Concert etiquette.

In a viral clip that has amassed 55,800 views, TikTok user Meg (@wakeywakeymegsandbakey) shared how her experience watching Addison Rae in concert was ruined by people’s lack of etiquette.

“I wouldn’t waste your money.”

“I went to the Addison Rae concert in Boston last night, and like, she was fantastic, she was amazing, whatever. But if you are over the age of 21, and you were thinking of maybe going, especially if you’re short, I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t waste your money,” Meg began.

She then went on to describe how the pit was “absolutely packed to the brim with people with X’s on their hands.”

“And you would think not a single one of them has been to a GA concert before, the way that they push and elbow you in the head,” she added. “And if, like, your friend goes to get a drink, they will take your spot.”

Because of this, Meg says that she ended up having “multiple verbal altercations with probably 18-year-olds.”

“Like, not even an ounce of respect for personal space at all was had,” she added. “I’m 26, like, I’m not that old, but I felt fucking geriatric the way every time a song would end and a new song would start, and every single phone in the audience would come up. It’s like I couldn’t— I was watching the show through a phone screen in front of me. I wasn’t able to, like, see other than that.”

Accompanying the video was on-screen text reading: “COVID has absolutely ruined concert etiquette for anyone under 25.”

Moreover, in the video description, she quipped, “Younger Gen Z learn how to respect personal space challenge.”

So, has COVID really ruined concert etiquette? Commenters seemed to think so.

“WATCHING A CONCERT THROUGH A PHONE SCREEN IS MY 13TH REASON,” one declared. “Especially in this day and age, jfc put your phone down, someone is inevitably going to record and post on social media. We don’t ALL have to be recording.”

“The phones drive me CRAAAAZZZYYYYYY,” a second echoed.

While a third wrote: “It’s at the point where if i go to a show and the majority of people have x’s on their hands, i know i’m in for a BAD time.”

Elsewhere, a fourth admitted: “I wish more events, especially concerts, were 21+.”

And a fifth added: “Concert etiquette is out the window, it makes me so sad bc I love concerts.”

So, did raising a generation of screen-obsessed Gen Zs during the pandemic ruin concerts? Judging by this consensus, it’s a resounding yes.

