8 companies who named themselves after “Lord of the Rings”

Believe it or not, the Lord of the Rings has managed to become an influential sensation outside of the entertainment world.

Known for its uniqueness of the fantasy genre and its impact on storytelling, the franchise stayed true to its significance of originality and diversion. Although LOTR went on to inspire other forms of literature and music, there is a plethora of companies that used LOTR as an influence for their names.

Below, enjoy a list of companies named after Lord of the Rings.

1. Palantir

A quartet of men – Peter Thiel, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, and Alex Karp – founded this company named after the Seeing Stones in LOTR. (For those who aren’t familiar with the franchise, the Seeing Stones allow those to communicate and see across long distances.) Palantir is a software company that focuses on data integration, analysis, and machine learning. The company is often used in public and private sectors, government agencies, and the healthcare field—and often being scrutinized by the public for their controversial practices.

2. Rivendell Bicycle Works

Rivendell is a bicycle production manufacturer based out in Walnut Creek, California. The manufacturer sells most of its products in the United States, Taiwan, and Japan. The company thrives on creating high-quality equipment that is perfect for everyday life, whether you are a commuter or need a new bike for a sunny day in the park.

3. Anduril

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company specializing in autonomous systems and advanced technology. The company dedicates itself to to transforming the abilities of military technology. Based on their commitment towards the military, the company has worked with many government departments such as the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Homeland Security, and the UK Ministry of Defence.

4. ByWater Solutions

Named after a village in the LOTR franchise, ByWater Solutions is a privately owned and funded company with an emphasis on computer software. The company’s mission is to authorize libraries by providing them with the needed technology tools. As of 2025, the company supports over 2,500 individual library sites in California.

5. Durin

Founded in 2024, Durin focuses on the mining industry and how to increase the number of mining projects within the next year. The company’s name is a play-on of the dwarf kings in LOTR, known for their mining skills.

6. Sauron Systems

Sauron is a company that specializes in home security and autonomous robots. Similar to Anduril, the company utilizes military-grade technology, which helps to identify crimes and other illegal activities. What also makes Sauron Systems unique is that it is the world’s first perceptual home security platform, making it the perfect choice for homeowners in need of a secured security system.

7. Erebor Bank

This company is one of the latest ventures by Anduril’s co-founder Palmer Luckey, adding on to his list of successful and innovative businesses. Named after the “Lonely Mountain” from The Hobbit, Erebor aims to become a national bank that will be focused on digital currencies, AI and defense. The bank is expected to be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. We don’t yet know their opening date, but many tech billionaires are already investing their cash.

8. Valar Ventures

Another company that Peter Thiel is a proud co-founder of, Valar is a US-based venture capital firm that specializes in technology startups. Most of their well-known sectors are related to fin-tech, consumer, blockchain and enterprise applications. The company has also invested incredibly overseas, such as in Europe and Canada.



