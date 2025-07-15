“I’d need a beach bathroom immediately”: Gigantic coffee buckets are the latest TikTok food trend

Viral “coffee buckets” are all over TikTok and Instagram. It’s a coffee-filled bucket with a handle and a straw stuck in the top. The trend started on the West Coast in March 2025 and quickly spread across the nation.

Featured Video

Coffee buckets from Oregon and LA to Texas, Mississippi, and Connecticut have all gotten attention on social media. People are hyped, but despite the novel presentation, it’s still an iced coffee.

Contents of the 34-ounce-ish bucket are infinitely variable, but a standard preparation contains around six shots of espresso topped with ice and milk. The trending bucket goes for around $10, which people say is a deal when a single latte can cost upwards of $6.

Advertisement

TikTok users commenting on the trend said they’re hyped to get their hands on a coffee bucket this summer. Creators are sharing videos of themselves trying the bucket at local coffee spots or setting out on pilgrimages to get one. Dairy and caffeine-sensitive commenters had a different take, and some referenced panic attacks and bucket-sized bathroom aftermath brought on by the massive drink.

Small, medium, large, or “bucket?”

Nicole, @cowgirlbarista, claimed to be the originator of the “Bucket of Coffee” in a May 19 TikTok. The Cowgirl Barista Coffee owner wrote, “I had the idea of a bucket-sized coffee and it kinda broke the internet! Now coffee shops all around the states are adding buckets to their menu!”

Advertisement

@cowgirlbarista’s iced white chocolate and coconut americano demo went viral on March 28 with 1.1 million views and over 70 thousand likes. The Damascus, Oregon-based barista wrote, “When I say I want a large iced americano… this is what I mean! 😘”

“White chocolate➕Coconut Americano make it ICED and the RIGHT way! No water, no nonsense! 😉 Just ALLLL the coffee and put it in a bucket, because we don’t play around here!” read the caption. “Should we add ‘Bucket’ size to our menu??” Commenters shared how far they’d drive for the bev.

“Am I seriously considering driving three hours for coffee? Well I am now.”

Advertisement

People are crossing state lines to get a bucket of coffee

While some are wary of the potential negative outcome of consuming so much coffee, others are making a day of it. Commenters shared how far they’d travel for the bucket, and others urged their local coffee shops to pick up on the trend.

@melexplainsitall tried the beach bucket at a seaside coffee spot and said, “Oh my god, that’s so good—tastes like summer.” @uncle7emily replied, “I’d need a beach bathroom immediately.”

Another commenter warned, “This amount of coffee would send me into an absolute panic attack.”

Advertisement

“Only an hour and 11 mins away, gang, should I go?”

“Praying this bucket of coffee trend hits my town soon 😂.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.