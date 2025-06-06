ChatGPT responded to a woman’s ‘deep and necessary question’ for 6 minutes. Commenters are stuck on the bot saying ‘um.’

@krystlechannel3.0 asked ChatGPT, “Based on your chats with men globally, what are their main concerns? Do they realize that women are pulling away, or are they still worried about money and their power?”

The AI Chatbot delivered its “thoughtful” response in the literal voice of a man emulating emotional intelligence. It told her many men are, “struggling with identity right now, especially as traditional gender roles break down,” and replied to many follow-up questions about current relations between men and women on a societal scale. The video has 700 thousand views and over 1000 comments.

The pseudo-intimate exchange went on for over five minutes, but commenters largely ignored the actual content of ChatGPT’s response to @krystalchannel3.0’s questions. People dismissed ChatGPT’s supposed wisdom, explaining that the bot’s function is to predict what a user wants it to say based on previous conversations. Some commenters lightly sexually harassed Mr. ChatGPT, and others had trouble with the bot’s vocal programming that included verbal tics like “um” and a brief stammer.

“I’m stuck on it saying ‘um’,” replied @rebeccaellenc.

‘ChatGPT isn’t a guy you are having conversations with’

“It’s prob telling men what they want to hear too,” commented @heybestieitsstephie.

“AI engineer here, it tells you what you want to hear based on your previous conversations you’ve had with it,” said @iamshawnk. “The only war we should be fighting is the class war.”

@galaxyburn40k reminded the thread, “People need to understand that ChatGPT isn’t a guy you are having conversations with, it’s a prediction engine, like autocorrect.”

Yeah, but it really does feel like a guy you’re having conversations with?

But commenters who mistook “him” for their boyfriend can’t be blamed. The bot sounds smart—and according to people on the internet—allegedly fine.

“I think chat gbt is tall, dark and handsome,” commented @maeganinthemaking.

“Game is game ChatGPT 😂,” said @davebod69.

“Is he single???” asked @danicanico1.

