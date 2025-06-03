Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, two Brazilian Catholic nuns, have gone viral after an impromptu beatboxing and dance performance on religious TV. Viewers were surprised and delighted by the singers’ beatboxing skills and moves. The clip quickly went viral, and Sister Marizele’s Instagram account has surpassed 100,000 followers since the performance. She is a musician and has an entire highlight reel dedicated to beatboxing.

The sisters were inspired to sing after the host of the show asked about their vocation. Sister Marizele began to sing a song about the call to religious life, and Sister Marisa responded with dance.

The sisters respond to viral fame

The beatboxing performance was shared by the @Stereogum Instagram account along with a clip of the nuns’ response to their viral fame. “That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa if you start a beat, she will dance,” Sister Marizele told AP News, “And I’m used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil.”

Sister Marizele, 44, and Sister Marisa, 41, have been in religious service for over a decade. They help young people in need, especially those with substance abuse issues. Music helps the sisters connect with people in need. “Beatboxing, dancing, and the songs itself, are tools that God uses to reach the hearts of the people we work with,” Sister Marizele said.

“Honestly good for them,” commented @theseabass.

“People who actually are aware of the youth and want to help them by trying to relate. Good job,” said @nica21_gemini.

“If they did this at my church, I’d definitely be there more often,” commented @bury_me_in_nj.

Reactions on TikTok

@kolusola shared his reaction to the nuns’ viral beatboxing performance in a post from May 29. The video was captioned, “Ok Catholic nun lady, me me wanna go to mass Crip Walkin.’” @kolusola

“Now that’s my kind of church,” commented @sandaknox.

“She nailed the dance,” said @next_of_kin1957.

“They are absolutely adorable,” said @oracaofazbem.

