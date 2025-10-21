FoodTok is once again losing it over “savory girl candy,” AKA candied salmon

The “savory girl candy” trend has the internet in a chokehold once again.

TikTok creators are sharing overwhelmingly positive reviews of sweet-salty candied smoked salmon, reviving a craze that started in spring.

“Unfortunately, the reviews are true,” creator Yolanda Diaz said. “Candied salmon is absolutely freaking delicious.” She jokingly blamed influencer Kirsten Titus for reigniting the obsession.

Titus’s viral video from Oct. 4, 2025, featuring her taste test of Solovey Kitchen’s Yukola, maple-candied, and Steelhead black pepper varieties, has already drawn over 2.7 million views.

The Idaho-based brand’s smoked salmon, which blends sweetness with brine, has become the latest must-try snack on FoodTok.

Though you can eat it straight from the bag, folks are dressing the fish up with lemon and lime, layering it over avocado, or topping it with Flamin’ Hot Lays and salt & vinegar chips.

The renewed frenzy traces back to salmon lover and celebrity stylist Law Roach, who first declared his love for Solovey’s salmon in June.

Law Roach followers flooded Solovey’s order page

“I can’t stop eating it,” he said in a June 7, 2025, TikTok. “Y’all did it again—I need the big fish, like the ones you see bears eating. I need you to smoke a shark and dress it in maple.”

The video accumulated a million views with comments from TikTok users blaming Roach for starting a trend that inundated Solovey Kitchen with demand for their fish candy.

“Law, you broke the producers’ website. They had to put a statement when you get to their site about the high volume of orders the past few days and the delivery time is 3/5 weeks.”

“I just ordered this overpriced piece of fish 😭😭😭😭😭.”

“The videos I see of Law recently is either him roasting the people on Project Runway or him enjoying his salmon 😂😂.”

Candied smoked salmon has ancient indigenous roots among tribes in the Pacific Northwest.

Solovey Kitchen did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

