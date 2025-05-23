Men calling their friends just to say “sweet dreams” is the funniest thing on the internet right now

Men on TikTok are calling the boys to say goodnight, and everyone is laughing at the prank except the homeboy on the other end of the line. The hilarious calls start off like any phone conversation between friends, until the caller reveals, “I was just calling to say good night.” When their homeboys reacted in confusion and anger, callers doubled down, adding “Sweet dreams.”

Conversations devolved into livid disbelief while callers who were laughing so hard they could barely speak continued to assert that it’s not weird to hit their boys up with a good night call.

“I wanna be a dude just so I can do this,” commented @uuadoree..arii.

Many of the videos recorded multiple goodnight prank calls from the same caller. Some callers’ victims took the good night calls as a sign that something was “not okay,” and checked in with the rest of the boys to make sure their friend calling to say good night was alright.

Commenters laughed along, sharing their favorite quotes from the calls. People couldn’t believe the level of impatience and rage inspired by a simple homie to homie “goodnight.” Some comments mentioned the loneliness epidemic that afflicting the boys. The good night prank feels like a step in the right direction.

@KryssyLaReina talked about the trend on X: “The trend of men calling their homeboys to say goodnight has me screaming! 😂😂😂😂😂.” The post has over 12 million views.

“I was just telling you good night, why you acting weird?”

In a video from May 19, @marianwassefdavis recorded her husband calling his friends to say goodnight. His first good night call was to a friend who was on his way to work.

“How you get cussed out for saying GN,” said @zen_flwrr.

Boys getting pranked told their friend who called to say goodnight, “you’re a grown man”

@imnopeezyy called a few friends to say goodnight. One friend told him to go to sleep like he goes to sleep every night, and added that he’d rather get a call and, “See how you’ve been doing or what’s popping, don’t call me and say no goddamn good night.”

“I love you too, don’t call me and say no goodnight,” his friend told him.

“You’re a grown man, why are you calling me to say good night?”

@thickems5951 quoted the caller’s buddy who said, “Go to sleep like you go to sleep every f#$%&@# night…”

“Lmao damn gang why you mad?” asked whysofoofy24.

Even the Seattle Seahawks got in on the prank

Seattle Seahawks player AJ Barner called his NFL teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba to say good night as JSN was finishing up at the barber shop.

“Good night?” he asked, “What are you talking about bro?”

