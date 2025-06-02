Butter Swim Biscuits are TikTok’s favorite lazy baking trend

Butter swim biscuits are back for another viral moment. The biscuits are swimming in butter (delicious), easy to make, and infinitely variable. TikTokers are trying them again and sharing how they’re getting creative with the recipe.

People in the comments said they’re coming to get them. “YOU DON’T HEAR ME KNOCKING?!” commented @its_starfall.

Pastry chef says to believe the hype

Pastry chef Celeste Moore said she abandoned her training to make them and isn’t going back. In a post from May 23 with nearly 50 thousand likes, Moore explained that traditional biscuits are made with cold butter. The cold dough is cooked in a hot oven to create a desirable biscuit texture. But butter swim biscuits are “way easier to make” because they’re baked in melted butter. She said they’re so easy, your kids could make them.

“I will probably never go back to freezing my ingredients for a biscuit ever again. I’m not going back,” Moore said.

Cheddar Bay and Strawberry Butter Swim versions are blowing up

In a post from May 20 with nearly 100 thousand views, recipe developer Jess, @jessmetv on TikTok, shared that her recipe for butter swim biscuits went viral in 2022. She said she’s excited for new people to try the biscuits now that they’re trending again. In her video, she demonstrated a fresh take on her original biscuits and shared the recipe for Cheddar Bay Butter Swim Biscuits.

“Those smell delicious. Gimme some,” said @ladycookie.

The internet’s favorite low-effort biscuit is back

Miriam, a cook with over 1 million followers on TikTok shared a recipe for Strawberry Butter Swim Biscuits. Before her demo, she said, “Now I’m a faker when it comes to being a baker.” She claimed, “I semi bake—baking’s just never been my thing.” Looks like she pulled it off.

#EasyRecipes #tiktokfood #fyp @its_sogood Strawberry Butter Swim Biscuits 1 lb fresh strawberries 4.5 cups All-purpose flour 3 cups buttermilk (may need to add and additional 1/4 cup) 2 sticks melted butter 2 teaspoons salt 1 cup sugar 2 tbs baking powder Purée: 1/2 the container strawberries (diced) 1/3-1/2 cup sugar Juice from 1/2 lemon Glaze: 1.5 cups powdered sugar 2-3 tbs milk Juice from 1/2 lemon Lemon zest * When using the 1 pound of strawberries, half Of the container will be diced and puréed. The other half will be diced and add it to the dough. * when cooking down The strawberries I only cook them for approximately 3 to 5 minutes #biscuits #homemade @Driscoll’s ♬ original sound – Miriam

“Don’t post nothing else til I got the address,” @lifeaskaren_ added.

And here’s the Blueberry Swim version:

@mrsmonroe said, “I just had to try those viral blueberry buttermilk swim biscuits” in a video from May 12.

@sadisticmiaa commented, “These will taste better if you leave them by the window full open 💕 hope this helps (I’m omw).”

