“And for my next trick”: “Ugly” men are going viral for pulling women way out of their league

Men are sharing photos of their partners along with the caption “and for my next trick, I’ll pull a girl so far out of my league you’ll think she’s doing charity work,” set to “My Kind of Lover” by Billy Squire. The TikTok trend represents a sweet gesture from men celebrating the women in their lives, but—it goes without saying—physical attractiveness is the only metric addressed by this trend.

Posts got plenty of engagement from commenters who weighed in on couples’ attractiveness. “Ugly” men were congratulated for their win, but other men appeared to be in league with their partners based on looks alone. Either way, hot or not is a tale as old as time here on the internet, and some comments challenged the notion that looks matter more than personality and other qualities.

Inside the latest ‘and for my next trick’ TikTok trend

The posts go like this: “unflattering” photo of a man with the caption, “and for my next trick, I’ll pull a girl so far out of my league you’ll think she’s doing charity work.” Some men changed the caption to “…marry a girl so far out of my league…” One video’s caption read, “…you’ll think my mom is paying her.”

Cut to: photos of an attractive woman, followed by a shot of the couple.

Tyler H.’s post from May 11 went viral with 4.7 million views, 1.2 million likes, and nearly 10,000 comments.

@thesubtweeter commented, “Respectfully the last picture looks like you’re a fan meeting her.”

‘Hot or not’ is a pillar of social media, and people jumped at the opportunity to cast their votes

Some men were clearly looksmatching with their hot S.O.’s, and commenters let them know.

“I’m straight but bro is handsome asf,” commented @seankwas. “Nah brother, this is Barbie and Ken,” said @trulyvaminos.

The internet deemed other couples mismatched. Maybe he’s funny—or kind. Maybe he’s just lucky.

“The confidence you had when first approaching her needs to be patented,” said @lilframedflower.

“This was the first one I actually vocalized my ‘oh my god’,” said @sweeter.lex.

The couple shots kind of make you go, “Aw, they really like each other”

The cute couple shots from the TikTok trend prove that what really matters goes beyond looks, and commenters agreed.

@jpblake3 commented, “Oh no! It’s almost as if we prefer attitude and personality over looks!”

“Look I’m willing to do charity work for someone that doesn’t make me cry every day,” said @gabsthehuman.

“Men in these comments realizing being a good person to women will actually attract women, and you’ll be the hottest man on the planet in her eyes,” commented @devilz_lettuce.

