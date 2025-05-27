Woman searches for former 1st grade teacher from 2004—TikTok finds her in hours

When Alianna (@virg0sins_) posted a heartfelt TikTok video searching for her beloved first-grade teacher from 2004, she didn’t expect the platform to actually track her down. But within hours, Mr. Trevino saw the video and responded with a comment that lit up the app and led to a reunion that has been viewed of 3 million times.

Featured Video

On May 20, 2025, Alianna shared photos of herself as a 1st grader with Ms. Trevino, accompanied by the text, “Trying to find my 1st grade teacher, Ms. Trevino. We were so close—she even invited me & my mom to her wedding. I haven’t seen or heard from her in years. If anyone knows a Ms. Trevino who taught 1st grade (around 2004 in the Bronx, Holy Cross School), please help me reconnect.”

Ms. Trevino turned up via TikTok the very same day. Her comment in response to Alianna’s post has 219 thousand likes: “Alianna, you found me!!! I just sent you a private message. This made my day!!!!! Love you!!!”

Advertisement

The teacher shared a photo of herself from her wedding day surrounded by her students, including Alianna.

“That’s me in the pink hat & white and black poncho guys! How sweet! We were deeppp,” Alianna replied.

Advertisement

TikTok does what Instagram couldn’t

TikTokers following the search were moved that Ms. Trevino was found so quickly.

“Came from Alianna’s post, wow, TikTok did its thing very fast,” commented @t.anishaaaaaa.

Advertisement

@jaysstuff92 replied, “TikTok is the greatest of all time. This would never happen on IG.”

Since Ms. Trevino was found, Alianna’s original post has reached 6 million views.

Advertisement

A viral reminder that teachers shape lives

“Where my parents failed, my teacher picked up the pieces to glue me back stronger. Teachers are the light of the world,” commented @pbandjellyous.

The search for Ms. Trevino touched teachers, too

“Not me crying over strangers at 6am. This is why I teach,” commented @coachwoot_06.

Advertisement

“Sometimes I consider finding another profession but moments like this remind me why it’s so important to stay in the classroom,” shared @aimeemichelle_mimi.

Alianna thanked TikTok for helping make the connection

“I’m just so overwhelmed by how much love and support that we’ve gotten on the post and we’re still continuing to get… And my heart is so warmed by all the people who are coming forward and speaking to their experiences with great teachers that they’ve had in their childhood education,” she said.

Advertisement

@virg0sins_ Replying to @Nicole 💗 Over 3 million views… and it led me back to my 1st grade teacher, Ms. Trevino. I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Thank you to everyone who shared, commented, and helped make this reunion happen. This moment will stay with me forever. TikTok, you did something so special! ❤️#M #MsTrevino #3MillionHearts TikTokThankYou @Nicole 💗 ♬ original sound – 𝓐

Alliana urged TikTok, “If this inspired you to reach out to an old teacher, do it. Do it.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.