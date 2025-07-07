Everyone’s arguing about who would win in a fight: 100 Americans or 100 British people?

Who would win in a fight—100 Americans vs 100 British people? TikTokers have been locked in heated debate over the topic for weeks now, and some of the answers are shockingly well thought out.

The whole conversation kicked off thanks to a video from @2mwad_ posted in early May.

“I’ve got a new one. 100 British people vs 100 Americans. One big room. No weapons. Who’s winning?” he asked.

While some comments took the side of the British, a lot of Americans let @2mwad_ know that this just really, really isn’t the time to try to fight us.

“America is a big country. You might need to narrow it down. We have too many varieties of people that have nothing to lose and a lot to be angry about,” wrote @afrobae23.

“Friend, I appreciate the sport, but when I tell you this is the absolute wrong time to ask this question of Americans,” @girlnamedbah warned. “Every one of us is a whistling kettle right now.”

Debating 100 Americans vs 100 British people

Folks who decided to respond with videos and full rational of their own got a lot more creative, justifying their vote regardless of whether they were siding with 100 Americans or 100 British people.

“I’ve seen people saying, ‘Wait til we get the people from Florida. Wait til we call up the people from the red states,’” @max_balegde recalled. “Guys, you would not be allowed guns. I would like to see all of those people have a bareknuckle bash with someone from Newcastle.”

@jamesjeffersonj had a different take, claiming America could send “17 Karens and shut the whole country down.”

“We got crackheads,” he continued. “Their skin is made of Vibranium… The only way y’all win if it’s a magic-off. If it’s a magic-off and it’s at Hogwarts.”

The ban on weapons, and specifically guns, was brought up repeatedly by British TikTokers convinced their country would win, while Americans noted that the country has been outnumbered and outgunned in the past and still won against the British.

In fact, a couple British TikTokers who have spent time in the U.S. even made a point to side with Americans.

“We are rotten to the very core,” @ash_holme disagreed. “We would batter you. Then we would apologize for doing so, because Brits love to apologize. Then we would celebrate with a little afternoon tea moment. Scones, jams, jellies, and marmalades, finger sandwiches, a good ole British cuppa, because that’s what we do. We take the piss.”

The most convincing video in support of Team USA comes from standup comedian Keara Sullivan (@superkeara), who built her broad “fantasy” lineup using a diverse group of Americans from across the whole country.

Will we ever find out for sure? Honestly, the way 2025 is going, we can’t write anything off yet.

