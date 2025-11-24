Irony overload hits X as new location feature reveals many pro-Trump MAGA accounts are actually based outside of America

An ill-advised update on Elon Musk’s X exposed the actual locations of its many accounts, including anti-immigrant voices from overseas. The left is now having a field day after collecting screenshots before the platform hastily removed the location feature, with many feeling vindicated after theorizing that a lot of MAGA accounts are bots.

Combining these images with account tweets demanding mass deportations has resulted in a delicious left-wing pre-Thanksgiving irony feast.

What happened with the location feature on X?

Last Friday, X dropped a new feature that added an “About This Account” page for every user without asking anyone whether they wanted that information revealed.

The problem for a truckload of accounts—the ones that tend to praise Musk and his frenemy President Donald Trump—is that this included an “Account based in” item, which revealed that many of them are based in Southeast Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or Russia.

Half the population of the US fell for what is, in fact, just the newest iteration of the Nigerian prince trying to move some diamonds.



Here are the heroes and champions of your “white Christian ethno-state”, MAGA! pic.twitter.com/U0tqbb0N00 — Daractenus (@Daractenus) November 23, 2025

This is not the best look for users who spend all day telling immigrants to go back to where they came from under U.S. flag banners. It’s also not looking good for the platform itself or its owner, who has previously denied claims that all of X (and especially his followers) consist mostly of bots.

Some of these accounts have also cried Photoshop, including the account for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). That one’s About page listed its location as Tel Aviv, Israel.

The DHS, however, suggested that someone had manipulated both screenshots and video footage of this evidence.

“I can’t believe we have to say this, but this account has only ever been run and operated from the United States,” the department wrote. “Screenshots are easy to forge, videos are easy to manipulate. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Regardless, X soon removed and then tweaked the feature, and the DHS account now says it’s running from the U.S. Others that haven’t changed now feature a notice that “recent travel” or VPN use could make the listed information inaccurate.

America First, based in Bangladesh

If you don’t believe these excuses, and many on the left don’t, the past weekend was a whole irony party. Trump critics listed account after account claiming to be proud Americans who are still not listed within U.S. borders.

The MAGA account @America_First0 showed its location as Bangladesh—a factoid now pointed out in Community Notes under many of her posts.

Meanwhile, @JoeyMannarinoUS, who calls himself an “American citizen” in his bio while screaming at anyone who doesn’t think the U.S. is a Christian nation to “DEPORT YOURSELF,” is apparently based somewhere in Europe.

One happy leftist highlighted @_WarHamster, who once tweeted that they don’t think “folks from foreign countries should be allowed to vote in our elections.” The American flag in their PFP would suggest “our” was supposed to mean “U.S.,” but they’re listed in the United Arab Emirates.

“Man, you don’t even have elections,” wrote @StyledApe.

Hot lady account and “American patriot” @emma_brunette95, who claimed “we saw historic growth and prosperity” under the first Trump presidency, resides in West Asia.

Native American user @LakotaMan1 noted that @_MagaScope had been “berating” him for “not living on a reservation.”

“Turns out, they were in Nigeria the whole time,” they said.

Your head might really spin after witnessing an account posting photos of a white woman in a U.S. military uniform tweeting out of Vietnam.

Popular user @dieworkwear was left “thinking about how my parents fled Vietnam, a country that was destabilized by the CIA spreading misinformation, and came to the United States, a country that’s now being destabilized by Vietnamese people spreading misinformation.”

X location memes arrive

Massive moments like this on any social media platform always result in memes. You know that the Scooby Doo reveal came into play.

me checking every account i disagreed with location pic.twitter.com/8iFHNpsv0k — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 23, 2025

