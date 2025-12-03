“We won’t apologize”: Sabrina Carpenter calls Trump’s deportation video using her song “evil”—White House responds with mockery

Sabrina Carpenter is pushing back after the Trump White House used her song “Juno” in a pro-deportation video that she called “evil and disgusting.”

The pop singer responded to the post on X, demanding the administration stop using her music to promote what she described as an “inhumane agenda” on Tuesday.

Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote.

Hours later, a White House spokesperson mocked her response and folded references to Carpenter’s own lyrics into a statement defending the video.

Trump’s White House slams Sabrina Carpenter

Not long after, Trump staffers sent a statement to Zeteo that mocked Carpenter and folded in references to her music. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote, “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

According to TRAC Reports, “As of November 16, 2025, in the latest ICE posting the number detained had increased to 65,135. Of those currently detained, there are now 47,964 individuals who have never been convicted of any criminal offense. These represent nearly three-quarters of all those detained (73.6%).”

Additionally, a report from the Cato Institute shared that posts from DHS and ICE often use misleading wording when talking about arrest statistics.

“In its posts on this subject, DHS and ICE often include people with pending criminal charges as ‘criminal arrests,’ even though these people have never been found guilty, and the charges are often minor and regularly dismissed.”

Meanwhile, sources inside the White House previously told Zeteo that officials sometimes used music from outspoken Trump critics on purpose. They said the strategy aimed to spark backlash from well-known liberal performers and push the culture war narrative into the spotlight. One spokesperson openly admitted, “We do it on purpose.”

Social media reactions

Online reactions spread quickly. Many users encouraged Carpenter to file a copyright complaint against the White House for using her song without permission. However, some noted that the video might potentially fall under fair use. Nevertheless, fans continued to praise her for speaking out.

@BahlestKimmie wrote, “Sue him. 100% This is copyrighted work which is being used in a way that could affect your reputation and sales of your work.”

“Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts,” @Mark_Travis tweeted.

@clairobeatty added, “get them again for me sister,” with a GIF of Ariana Grande spinning her magic wand dramatically.

Finally, @primadonnatella added, “you gained hella brownie points for this ngl. someone else could never, so props to you for leading by example. 🩷 #respect”

