“So unprofessional and tacky”: White House issues response after Trump tells reporter “quiet, piggy” for asking about Epstein files

The White House has issued a response after President Donald Trump called Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey “piggy” when she pressed him on newly released Epstein emails during an Air Force One gaggle.

The administration insisted that Lucey herself “behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way” and that reporters should be able to “take” the president’s insults. The response only intensified criticism from journalists and political commentators who saw the moment as yet another example of the administration’s routine hostility toward the press.

Trump to Bloomberg reporter: “Quiet, piggy”

On Friday, Lucey took the opportunity during an Air Force One flight to brave Trump’s hostility to any news outlet to the left of OANN and push him on his long relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Mr. President. What did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said ‘you knew about the girls?” she asked.

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files:



“Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Trump dismissed the question, claiming he knows “nothing about that,” but then went on to list Democrats whose names appeared in other Epstein emails. Lucey attempted to interrupt his ranting.

“If there is nothing incriminating in the files-” she began.

“Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” Trump spat before calling on another reporter.

The White House responds

While Trump has a reputation for insulting reporters and their outlets, he doesn’t typically go that low. As the footage spread, the political left and center slammed the president for using such a juvenile slight to attack a professional woman’s appearance.

On Tuesday, senior White House correspondent for MSNBC Vaughn Hillyard reported on X that the administration had a response to the outrage.

The White House is standing by Trump’s calling of a reporter “piggy.”



A White House officials tells @MSNOWNews: “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.” https://t.co/1uGHJelonk — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 18, 2025

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

It’s unclear how Lacey was allegedly being either of those things toward the other reporters on board. This type of dismissal, however, is as typical of the Trump administration as the president’s anti-press hostility.

“Glad the White House agrees”

The left’s response to this statement was predictably negative, with many asking how Trump himself might feel about having to “take” an insult like that.

“Just so unprofessional and tacky,” quipped @ItWasRed.

“Using that logic, when Trump calls someone piggy, it would be acceptable to call him a fat a** back,” wrote @emzorbit. “And I’m guessing they would NOT find that acceptable.”

“Glad the White House agrees we can call Trump a fat greasy pig pedophile,” said @known_eater.

Some even joked that they would try Trump’s approach to taking questions at work. To be clear, you should definitely not attempt this in the workplace.

“The second someone talks over me in my meeting this afternoon I’m trotting out ‘quiet piggy,’” @GlennBo8 cracked. “I’m hopeful my CEO and HR department will provide an equally robust and full-throated defense for me!”

Others continued to criticize Lucey’s fellow reporters for failing to stand up for her.

“My God! Why are you useless cowards letting them get away with treating women like that?” asked @LisaCameBack.

