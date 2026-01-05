Advertisement
Viral Politics

“Today in late capitalism”: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s Nike tracksuit becomes a meme

The Venezuelan president was wearing a Nike tracksuit upon transport to the U.S.

maduro nike tracksuit memes

The Nike tracksuit worn by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as he was taken to the United States has become the topic of internet memes.

Venezuela has been the center of attention for days after both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by U.S. troops on Saturday and transferred to New York, where they will face federal charges related to drug trafficking. The international incident has sparked debate and protests as President Donald Trump claims that the U.S. is now in charge of Venezuela, supporters praise him for removing a brutal ruler, and critics question whether any of what has taken place is legal—and whether it was just done so that the U.S. can control Venezuela’s oil supply.

But on the internet, another area of interest took hold: Maduro’s outfit.

An image of the Venezuelan president being transported to the U.S. was shared to Truth Social by Trump over the weekend. In it, he’s pictured wearing a Nike Tech fleece jogger along with gear to prevent him from seeing or hearing anything going on around him.

Did Maduro’s Nike tracksuit sell out?

People online were quick to claim that the tracksuit sold out either immediately or shortly after the picture began to circulate.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nike for confirmation.

Tracksuit memes

While some folks struggle with the larger ramifications of Trump’s actions, social media has continued to be flooded with memes, joke tweets, and AI-generated images centered around Maduro and his tracksuit.

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

