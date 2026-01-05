“Today in late capitalism”: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s Nike tracksuit becomes a meme

The Nike tracksuit worn by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as he was taken to the United States has become the topic of internet memes.

Venezuela has been the center of attention for days after both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by U.S. troops on Saturday and transferred to New York, where they will face federal charges related to drug trafficking. The international incident has sparked debate and protests as President Donald Trump claims that the U.S. is now in charge of Venezuela, supporters praise him for removing a brutal ruler, and critics question whether any of what has taken place is legal—and whether it was just done so that the U.S. can control Venezuela’s oil supply.

But on the internet, another area of interest took hold: Maduro’s outfit.

An image of the Venezuelan president being transported to the U.S. was shared to Truth Social by Trump over the weekend. In it, he’s pictured wearing a Nike Tech fleece jogger along with gear to prevent him from seeing or hearing anything going on around him.

President Donald Trump posted an image of a captured Nicolás Maduro in his Truth Social account. pic.twitter.com/7ZRTD6Xbhs — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) January 3, 2026

Did Maduro’s Nike tracksuit sell out?

People online were quick to claim that the tracksuit sold out either immediately or shortly after the picture began to circulate.

You can get the Maduro renditioning fit for $260 from Nike pic.twitter.com/VcHlg85Zla — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) January 3, 2026

Bruh the Nike tracksuit Maduro was wearing has sold out everywhere lmfao pic.twitter.com/L5POTAY7rM — zubic (@zubic_eth) January 4, 2026

UPDATE: Nike has sold out of the Maduro size https://t.co/jBab7lHdkr pic.twitter.com/gicOfLIRhv — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 3, 2026

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nike for confirmation.

Tracksuit memes

While some folks struggle with the larger ramifications of Trump’s actions, social media has continued to be flooded with memes, joke tweets, and AI-generated images centered around Maduro and his tracksuit.

Whats the chance for #Nike use #MADURO as commercial? 😆 I mean he made the tracksuit sold out!🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0ZX8pPLFFv — GTRwen.Eth😈🧪 (@GTRWen) January 5, 2026

October 31st 2026 and no one understands your costume. pic.twitter.com/GTZqwpyDgO — TUPACABRA (@TUPACABRA2) January 3, 2026

That Maduro Nike Tech Fleece is now a top seller.



The reviews 💀 pic.twitter.com/KIUhbvlOv8 — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) January 4, 2026

To all the pedants, yes, there’s nothing “late” about the capitalism anymore, but I’m old enough to remember a happier, more innocent era on this hellsite where the Jamesonian phrase was almost a meme, casually invoked when gesturing at something absurd and/or dystopian about our… — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) January 5, 2026

