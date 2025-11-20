“Punishable by DEATH”: Trump calls for execution of Democrats who told troops to reject illegal orders. It’s already a meme

President Donald Trump seemed to call for the execution of Democrats who urged the military and intelligence sectors to defy illegal orders. Despite the keyword “illegal,” Trump posted on Truth Social that the production and distribution of the video message constitutes “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”
As Democrats push back on the idea that they should die, leftists were quick to turn the post into a meme.
Trump dials up the rhetoric
On Tuesday morning, six Democrats—all veterans of the military or the intelligence community—released and shared a video telling current members of either group that they can and should disobey orders contrary to the U.S. Constitution.
“Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” the video stated. “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”
“We have your back,” they added.
It took just hours for Trump to go from calling for these Democrats to be arrested to calling for their imprisonment and then, finally, retweeting posts calling for them to be hanged.
“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” he wrote on Thursday. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”
“Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” he said in a later post.
Democratic politicians respond
Not keen on seeing their colleagues executed, Democrats pushed back on these presidential declarations. On X, California Governor Gavin Newsom questioned Trump’s mental health.
“This man is sick in the head,” he tweeted.
On Bluesky, Senator Chris Murphy called on anyone famous who hasn’t spoken out yet to do so.
“If you’re a person of influence in this country and you haven’t picked a side, maybe now would be the time to pick a f*cking side,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith wrote: “EVERY SINGLE PERSON IN CONGRESS should be pressed about Trump calling for their colleagues to be killed.”
And Massachusetts Senate candidate Seth Moulton quipped, “The President of the United States calling for Democratic members of Congress to be hanged helps explain why members of the military may need to disobey unlawful orders at some point.”
None of the six members of Congress threatened by Trump have responded thus far on either platform.
“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” becomes a meme
Meanwhile, leftists on Bluesky are making a mockery of Trump’s rage by turning his death threat into a new meme. A screenshot of that Truth Social post is now a fun way to express your disapproval of minor annoyances and inconveniences.
“Restaurant: Scan this QR code to view our menu,” wrote @nicksempertyrannis.bsky.social above the “seditious behavior” screech.
“When they call my carry-all a murse,” joked @razzball.bsky.social.
“WAITER: Ooh, I’m so sorry, we only stock Pepsi products,” should be punishable by death according to @josie.zone.
Remember Miette? User @ambignostic.bsky.social knows she would say this.
