If Kimmel’s suspension was just a “business decision,” why is Trump threatening to sue ABC over his return?

Jimmy Kimmel made his emotional return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, marking a defiant comeback after his show was temporarily suspended. While the late-night host clarified that his comments about the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk were never meant to mock the activist’s death, he also used the moment to blast President Donald Trump and the FCC for hinting at possible government retaliation against ABC.

Hours later, Trump took to Truth Social to rage against Kimmel’s reinstatement/

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel insisted.

“I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both—and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

“A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American,” he said of Trump. Kimmel emphasized that the show itself was not the most important matter.

“What’s important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this,” he stated.

“The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

Trump lashes out on Truth Social

President Trump quickly posted on Truth Social about Kimmel’s return. He wrote, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

He continued, criticizing the comedian’s political leanings and ratings. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Social media responds

Many folks on social media questioned why Trump reacted so strongly when the decision to bring Kimmel back was allegedly a corporate choice rather than a government intervention.

“This is about Nexstar and Sinclair vs. Disney, and that’s ultimately a business decision,” FCC chairman Brendan Carr told conservative radio host Dana Loesch.

“Weird, I was told by everyone on the right that Kimmel’s show being pulled was a “business decision,” and yet Trump just threatened to sue ABC for allowing him back on the air,” wrote political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.



Columnist Matthew Yglesias echoed the sentiment, writing, “A lot of right-wing people keep trying to explain that what’s going on with Trump and Kimmel isn’t the government trying to censor network television but Trump keeps clarifying that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, @micah_erfan observed, “REPUBLICANS: Trump wasn’t involved in Kimmel getting cancelled. TRUMP: I was involved and I’m gonna try again.”

REPUBLICANS: Trump wasn’t involved in Kimmel getting cancelled.



