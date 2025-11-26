“He’s losing his touch”: Trump pitches new name for “Trump Republicans,” and some critics think he’s lost it

President Donald Trump’s recent suggestions for what we should call “Trump Republicans” have people speculating that he’s lost his touch. For all his many, many flaws, even his staunchest critics will often admit that he had a flair for coming up with nicknames.

What he dreamed up for his followers this week was so bad, even one of his failsons had something better.

What do you call Trump Republicans?

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump appeared to ask for feedback on his ideas for a new name for a specific type of Republican. While “Trump Republican” has already been in use for years, he wants something a little shorter.

“There is a new word for TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!),” he claimed. “It is TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”

Both equally terrible choices alongside a highly dubious claim about how many people would embrace the title. It’s unclear if he’s soliciting a vote on these two options after declaring that there is a single new word for the group.

Regardless, Donald Trump Jr. replied with something that outshone his father’s ideas. He’s not going to like that.

“Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???” Junior asked.

While it sounds like something out of Dr. Seuss, that’s still better than “Tepublican.”

“Trump lost his fast ball”

Trump used to be famous for his ability to come up with insulting nicknames that not only stuck with his fans but seemed pointedly accurate. “Sleepy Joe” hit the nail on the head during a time when speculation over the health of former President Joe Biden was hurting his poll numbers.

There was something about “Meatball Ron.”

“Trump lost his fast ball with the insults or whatever the hell this is supposed to be,” @WUTangKids said about “Tpublicans.”

Maybe it’s because a nickname for Trump Republicans isn’t meant to be insulting, but Trump’s ideas are bad enough that it’s helping to stir up accusations that his own health is failing.

“I’m sorry—you think this guy DIDN’T have a stroke?” asked @adamscochran. “Come on! Grandpa’s brain is pudding!”

“He’s an idiot,” avid Trump critic Bill Kristol declared. “A dangerous idiot at the head of a dangerous movement—but nonetheless an idiot.”

Other left-leaning users did find something good to say about the president’s suggestions—in a manner of speaking.

“Tepublican sounds about right for a party that hasn’t had a real policy idea since Obama was in office,” said journalist Alex Cole. “I like it!”

Some even offered up their own ideas.

“Trumplican? I see no reason to create a new name,” wrote singer-songwriter Bill Madden. “TRAITOR is fine.”

