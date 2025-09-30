“Can we just get healthcare”: Trump criticized for “bragging” about 24-karat gold Oval Office décor as Americans struggle to pay bills

President Donald Trump drew sharp criticism after boasting about the 24-karat gold decorations in the Oval Office while Americans continue to grapple with high grocery prices and broader financial stress.

Featured Video

Since returning to the White House, Trump has made a number of changes to the Oval Office’s design, along with the rest of the historic building. He replaced many of the understated furnishings with gold accents, including elaborate details on the fireplace and surrounding walls.

What golden redesign of the Oval Office

On Truth Social, and reposted on X, Trump shared a video highlighting the golden decorations. He then claimed that visiting leaders often reacted in awe.

Advertisement

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty,” the president posted. “Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT.”

The post quickly spread across platforms to X, where users labeled Trump’s message as out of touch, pointing out how the boast comes amid ongoing economic struggles.

Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT pic.twitter.com/x1ckQ86wuA — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 28, 2025

Critics call the boast out of touch

Many reactions online were unimpressed with Trump’s post. Some asked where basic necessities like healthcare or cheaper cost of living were. One commenter said, “Looks like it comes from Temu. How gaudy and tacky.”

Advertisement

The contrast is grotesque—imagery you couldn’t script any better.



A President slashes healthcare, heaps unprecedented tariffs onto working Americans, and then posts gaudy videos flaunting his new gold-plated trinkets.



Americans will not bow to another king.



History proves that… pic.twitter.com/HqfIqTl9Fq — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) September 28, 2025

Another critic, @JoshEakle, called the imagery “grotesque.” He continued, “A President slashes healthcare, heaps unprecedented tariffs onto working Americans, and then posts gaudy videos flaunting his new gold-plated trinkets. Americans will not bow to another king. History proves that the pendulum always swings. And when it swings back, it will swing hard.”

“Well there it is folks; I guess he wasn’t wrong when he said the ‘golden age’ of America was coming, except he left out the crucial part that it was only for himself,” tweeted @Delboy_34.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of groceries has gone up 29% since February 2020, rising by 0.6% from July to August of this year—the fastest grocery rate hike since October 2022.

Advertisement

“Can we just get healthcare,” wrote @MeidasTouch.

We are $40 trillion dollars in debt.



pic.twitter.com/FCawhflTW8 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 28, 2025

Many users highlighted the contrast between lavish décor and financial stress. “Think of this video when your grocery bill cleans out your bank account,” wrote @MeachamDr.

@Roman_Fyseek suggested, “In the next few months, we’ll find out that he gave the decorating contract to a friend and billed the US Govt for 24k gold even though everybody knows it’s gold colored paint.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.