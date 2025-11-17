“Nobody cares about this traitor!”: Trump barrages former ally MTG with insults and nicknames as their public feud escalates

Former allies President Donald Trump and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are now locked in a very public feud after Greene pushed for the Justice Department to release the Epstein Files.

Trump, who has long faced online speculation about what those records might contain, responded by withdrawing his endorsement and launching a series of escalating Truth Social attacks on Greene.

The once-reliable MAGA loyalist is now the subject of his latest barrage of insults, nicknames, and warnings of a possible primary challenge.

Trump was a documented friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender. The president is mentioned over 1,000 times in documents from Epstein’s estate released by the House Oversight Committee earlier this month.

Trump and Greene’s falling out over the Epstein files

On Friday, Trump made it clear he was withdrawing his endorsement of Greene, calling her a “disgrace” and a “traitor.” He criticized her for complaining and for what he described as her recent behavior.

He claimed her recent actions were out of step with his own agenda. In a post on Truth Social, Trump laid out his grievances. “Over the past few weeks, all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

He also fixated on her attempts to reach him, suggesting she was upset that he no longer returned her calls. “With 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” he wrote.

Trump then hinted at a potential primary challenge for Greene, warning that “wonderful, Conservative people” might be planning to run against her in her Georgia district. The implication was clear that if the right candidate emerged, he would throw his full support behind their campaign.

Trump’s Truth Social rant: a new round of insults aimed at MTG

After the fallout, Trump continued his barrage of posts on Truth Social, launching a series of bizarre nicknames and insults at Greene. First, he called her a “disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY,” tagging her with the title “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green.”

But it didn’t stop there. Trump then doubled down with an even stranger nickname: “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown.” He added that swapping out her nickname for Brown and then felt the need to clarify, saying, “Green turns Brown when it begins to ROT,” an attempt to paint her as a fading figure within the party. He did this not just in one post, but in two.

get it? green grass turns brown. get it? pic.twitter.com/ywrAh9guz7 — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) November 15, 2025

Trump’s posts grew increasingly derisive. In one, he called Greene a “Fake politician,” comparing her to other Republicans he’d labeled as “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only).

He also took aim at her recent appearance on The View, a move that further cemented his view of her as a traitor to the Republican cause. “Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie),” he posted.

In another post, Trump referred to Greene as a “traitor” again, claiming she was working overtime to portray herself as a victim. But according to Trump, her problems were self-inflicted. “Nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!” he said.

This online one-sided feud between the two has certainly caught the attention of political observers. Many online users, particularly on X, took screenshots of Trump’s posts, poking fun at his over-the-top insults.

The attempt to make “Brown” a clever burn didn’t go unnoticed either, with several users mocking the need for Trump to explain the supposed meaning behind it.

