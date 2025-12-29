“Smallest audience ever”: Trump’s first Kennedy Center Honors post name-change pulls in half the audience of last year

President Donald Trump has been in the news a lot this month for his unsavory behavior.

Featured Video

Between his abhorrent response to Rob and Michele Reiner’s murder, the rambling plaques added to the White House’s Presidential Walk of Fame, and the continued release of the Epstein files, the President isn’t exactly at his most popular. This was proven by the fact that his Kennedy Center Honors ceremony received the show’s lowest audience ever.

Soon after Trump’s second term began, he took over the Kennedy Center. He cleaned house, replaced the board of trustees with his own loyalists, and added his name to the building. Co-opting an assassinated president’s biggest memorial is a move that would have sounded insane a few years ago, but it’s par for the course for Trump.

Advertisement

Trump-Kennedy Center’s first flop

Many people have been vocally against Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover. In fact, he was booed during a Les Mis performance over the summer. However, that’s not enough to slow down history’s most infamous narraccist.

This week, Trump hosted the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. He previously claimed that people were begging him to do it, but only half of last year’s audience tuned in.

“According to preliminary Nielsen data, ‘The Kennedy Center Honors’ on CBS drew its smallest audience ever on the night of December 23, 2025, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers. To put that in perspective: the 2024 broadcast averaged 4.1 million,” Programming Insider posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

According to preliminary Nielsen data, “The Kennedy Center Honors” on CBS drew its smallest audience ever on the night of December 23, 2025, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers. To put that in perspective: the 2024 broadcast averaged 4.1 million … https://t.co/go5Gjk2I4t pic.twitter.com/KkDJaR8CFs — Programming Insider (@PIUpdate) December 24, 2025

People react to Trump’s failed Kennedy Honors

Trump has spent much of his presidency boasting about ratings, which is to be expected when you elect a reality TV host. Naturally, the Internet isn’t holding back when it comes to his poor Kennedy Honors ratings.

Classic braggart behavior…

Advertisement

In August, Trump claimed people begged him to host the Kennedy Center Honors because he would “get much higher ratings.”



That aged well.



pic.twitter.com/A8bhMigDWn https://t.co/WTKeS64C2F — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 25, 2025

Even fans of the honorees didn’t tune in.

Makes perfect sense. I am as big of a KISS fan as you will ever see, I have traveled to see them perform several times, and even I could not bring myself to watch their great moment because of the absolute STENCH of the convicted criminal, rapist, that high-jacked the ceremony! — Michael Olson (@michaelolso1) December 24, 2025

Disgraceful.

Advertisement

You all have disgraced the Kennedy Center — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) December 8, 2025



“People aren’t into authoritarian cosplay hijacking their TV at Christmas” goes hard.

Just like 2020, @JoeBiden beat Trump like a drum in this week’s Kennedy Center Honors ratings.



Turns out people aren’t into authoritarian cosplay hijacking their TV at Christmas. 🤷



Once again, everything the man touches dies. pic.twitter.com/vDTPjFDE0l — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 26, 2025

“Senile Satan” goes harder.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Senile Satan. The lowest rated Kennedy Center Honors in history. https://t.co/hbLtRcQjNp pic.twitter.com/ndETA0cihP — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 26, 2025

Same.

I wouldn’t watch the dime store con man if you paid me. — ᎿᎻᎬ ᏕᎻᎯᏉᎬᎠ ᎽᎬᎿᎨ (@hanwitopa) December 26, 2025

“Everything Trump touches dies…”

Advertisement

Everything Trump touches dies, even the Kennedy Center Honors ratings tanked to an all-time low of 2.65M because of him. LOSER! — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 26, 2025

Points were made.

Comment

byu/rezwenn from discussion

inentertainment

In conclusion:

Advertisement

Comment

byu/rezwenn from discussion

inentertainment

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.





