“It can only good happen”: Trump’s latest word salad becomes an instant meme

At a Monday press conference about Tylenol and pregnancy, President Donald Trump tried to push a dubious theory linking the medication to autism. But what grabbed the internet’s attention wasn’t the science so much as his phrasing.

While warning against Tylenol, Trump declared, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen,” a slip that instantly went viral. The line, quickly repeated across social media, drew laughter even from his critics, who reluctantly admitted he had delivered an all-time classic Trumpism.

As though “autism announcement” wasn’t funny enough, Trump apparently went off script at the press conference. He and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., eager to appear to fulfill promises on the issue, went on camera to make the dubious claim that taking Tylenol while pregnant increases the chances that the child will later develop autism.

According to AP News, some studies have confirmed a potential link. However, noticing a link between two things doesn’t mean causation. Plenty of other studies have found no link between Tylenol and autism.

What is pretty established science is that Tylenol is the only safe over-the-counter fever reducer for pregnant women. Furthermore, failure to treat fevers increases the risk for miscarriage and premature births.

That’s the unfunny part of all this. The funny part came when Trump tried to talk about Tylenol and pregnancy.

“Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen,” he said. “But with Tylenol, don’t take it.”

He went on to try to mention that there are no safe alternatives for pregnant people.

“And as you know, other of the medicines are absolutely proven bad, I mean they’ve been proven bad, with the aspirins and the Advils and others, right?”

“Unfortunately another all timer”

Every now and then, when he speaks off the cuff on something he clearly knows nothing about, Trump will say something so bizarre and hilarious that it becomes an instant meme. This is one of those times.

“This quote from The President is going to exist in my brain for a long, long time,” said @okimstillhungry on X.

Multiple people compared the moment to a scene in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Trump critics, reluctant though they were, had to admit that he made them laugh.

Lefty editor Dan Shafer was one of the first to admit that “sadly ‘Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen’ is an instant classic.”

User @jzux agreed that “unfortunately ‘nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen’ is an immediate banger” and confessed that they will be “repeating it into the mirror every morning like an affirmation.”

Meanwhile, account after account joined in the fun by repeating the line verbatim—or close enough.

