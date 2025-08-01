“Let them eat cake”: Trump unveils $200 million gold ballroom plan after cutting health insurance for millions

President Trump’s new White House ballroom plans sparked nationwide outrage, as it appears on the heels of cutting health care access for millions of Americans.

The administration announced Thursday, July 31, that construction will begin this fall on a $200 million, gold-accented ballroom attached to the East Wing. The announcement came less than a month after Trump signed a bill into law that cuts spending on Medicaid. This effectively removes federal health insurance coverage from 17 million Americans.

Although Trump and the White House insisted private donors would fund the ballroom, critics quickly pointed to the administration’s timing. Online, many accused the president of creating a modern-day Versailles, just as he stripped essential care from the country’s most vulnerable.

Trump called the ballroom a “legacy project” and downplayed the criticism. “When it rains, it’s a disaster,” he said, referring to past outdoor tent events. The White House promised that the addition would match the mansion’s historic design, and said temporary office relocations, including First Lady Melania Trump’s, would be minimal.

Guillotine memes and outrage over a “Versailles moment”

Reaction to the news was swift and fiery. On social media, “Let them eat cake” became a popular response to news of the ballroom. Memes comparing it to Louis XVI’s palace popped up. Many users even openly joked about bringing back the guillotine, referencing the French Revolution’s iconic punishment for royal excess.

One viral post from @BigTucsonDad read, “Listen man, if you wanna live in the palace of Versailles then that’s fine, but you can’t act surprised when the people eventually start sharpening the guillotine.”

@JoeKassabian wrote, “Remember, DOGE had to cut funding to all of that worthless woke sh*t like air safety and weather forecasting so our conservative government could spend it on important things like gilded ballrooms.”



“I honestly think if more people told him he was funny we could’ve avoided all this and tolerated a terrible comedy career. How is someone this terrible a walking SNL skit?” @kmaxhimer asked.

Another person pointed out, “Americans out here working 50 & 60 hrs a week with multiple jobs. Juggling bills, food, and necessities. Living from paycheck to paycheck. Going through natural disasters one after the other and this is what this piece of 💩 is doing.”

“The guy is quite literally worse than the monarch that brought about the independent Republic in the first place,” @CharMcew added. “It’s funny his fans call themselves patriots when they literally fall at the first hurdle… they kneel to a king.”

Critics also highlighted Trump’s long obsession with gold-plated aesthetics. He previously renovated the Oval Office with gilded decor and paved over the historic Rose Garden to install a concrete patio reminiscent of Mar-a-Lago. The new 90,000-square-foot ballroom will hold up to 650 guests and be completed before Trump’s term ends in January 2029, according to Reuters.



