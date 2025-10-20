“Epitome of pure trashiness”: Trump uses AI to humiliate “No Kings” protesters—by flying a jet and dumping feces on them

President Donald Trump posted a feces-filled AI-generated video to Truth Social late Saturday in reaction to the “No Kings” protests across the country, depicting him flying a fighter jet and dropping poo on rally-goers.

The bizarre 19-second clip included fecal matter falling on someone who looks like Democratic influencer Harry Sisson. Critics called the video “juvenile” and “disturbing,” fueling ongoing conversations about the current administration’s use of AI-generated content to attack political opponents.

What is the “No Kings” movement, and Trump’s AI poop video?

The “No Kings” movement began in mid-2025 as an organized coalition of protesters rallying against what they call Trump’s “monarch-style” behavior. The first protest took place on Trump’s birthday on June 14, when he held a lackluster military parade ostensibly to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary.

A second No Kings Day took place on Saturday, Oct 18. Demonstrators in New York carried signs reading “No Kings in America” and “Democracy, Not Dynasty,” among many others. Sisson, who had been documenting the protest, became an unexpected target of the AI clip.

The 19-second clip Trump posted on Truth Social showed him flying a fighter jet with “King Trump” painted on the side. The video shows him wearing a gold crown, with Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone playing.

The footage then zoomed out to reveal the jet soaring above New York City. Moments later, it released large quantities of diarrhetic feces onto the crowded streets below.

Sisson reacted in disbelief to the video. “Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet?” he wrote early Sunday.

Vice President JD Vance replied, “I’ll ask him for you Harry,” prompting Sisson to joke, “Just add me to the Signal chat I’ll ask him myself,” referencing the March 2025 SignalGate leak, in which U.S. officials accidentally included The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group chat discussing military strikes in Yemen.

A day later, Sisson tweeted about things Trump and MAGA fans posted about him. “Guys… I think Trump and his fans don’t like me.” He added, “I wonder why? I wear it as a badge of honor and I’ll keep calling them out.”

Social media reacts to Trump’s feces-filled AI clip

Online reaction to the video came swiftly. On X, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) asked pointedly, “But seriously why would the President post an image on the Internet of airdropping feces on American cities?”

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat posted, “An accurate representation of how this kind of leader really feels about those he governs. Autocrats starve kill jail impoverish and use and discard people because they feel scorn for humanity.”

Others expressed outrage mixed with sarcasm.

“We don’t need a fake video to know he’s dumping sh*t on America, we see it every day for real,” wrote @JoJoFromJerz. Another person, @bea_the_badass, recalled, “remember when Obama saluted someone with a coffee cup in his hand and republicans lost their collective sh*t and didn’t stop talking about it for months.”

Former Trump supporter @dee_on_air went further. “Trump really posted an AI video of himself flying a jet and dropping poop on protesters. Imagine being so fragile you need a fantasy filter to feel powerful. Leaders unite people — clowns make AI skits. #NoKings.”

“I’m sorry but there is just something deeply wrong with your brain if you like this guy,” wrote @sam_d_1995. “It really is as simple as that. he is just the epitome of pure trashiness.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Call me crazy, but I still expect professionalism from the Oval Office. The bar for that shouldn’t be somewhere under a meme. You’d get fired from your job for doing this in a work setting. Imagine your manager creating a meme of them sh*tting on half of their employees.” She added, “I’m disgusted and can’t believe I voted for this man 3 f*cking times.”

