Trump admin to start garnishing wages of defaulted student loan borrowers January 2026

The Trump administration confirmed this week that it will resume garnishing wages from Americans who have defaulted on their student loans, with enforcement set to begin in early January 2026.

Education Department officials say the policy will roll out gradually, starting with a small group of borrowers before expanding month by month.

For millions already struggling under rising grocery and living costs, the announcement has reignited anger over a system critics say punishes financial hardship rather than addressing the student debt crisis itself.

Whose wages will be garnished and when?

CNBC reports that starting the week of Jan. 7, 2026, the Department of Education will notify 1,000 student loan borrowers in default that a portion of their wages will be seized to pay down their debt.

Each month after that, they will target more of these individuals. Around 5.3 million U.S. residents are currently in student debt default.

It’s unclear exactly who will be targeted first or why, but each one of those millions is already very likely to be experiencing economic hardship.

The Trump administration began seizing income from those in default in May, taking tax refunds and even Social Security payments. Wage garnishment is the next step. ED spokesperson Ellen Keast told the Washington Post that they wanted to start sooner, but the long payment pause from the pandemic and the government shutdown delayed them.

The law allows the government to seize up to 15 percent of each paycheck, after taxes. They must leave each targeted individual with 30 times the federal minimum wage each week. At a rate of $7.25 per hour, that’s $217.50 per week, or less than $1,000 per month.

It’s not exactly enough to live on. To avoid this penalty, borrowers in default can contact their loan servicer or the Default Resolution Group for options to restart payments.

“Enforcement without reform isn’t a solution”

The 42 million U.S. residents under student debt reacted with anger and frustration to this announcement. Some theorized that the Trump administration is deliberately trying to put the most desperate under increased economic pressure.

Banks won’t let you borrow $100,000+ for anything without a credit history or co-signer, but the Government will let you take out $100,000+ worth of student loans debt without a problem. Student loans are a scam. https://t.co/S4rpxzcaP8 — Andrew Lokenauth | TheFinanceNewsletter.com (@FluentInFinance) December 23, 2025

It’s a real “the cruelty is the point” moment.

“They’re adding medical debt back onto credit reports,” said @broadwaybabyto on X. “They’re going to garnish wages over student loans.”

“They promised to ‘Make America Great Again.’ To make it more affordable. Instead they’re ensuring people suffer as much as possible. It’s intentional. Ask yourselves why.”

“They are deliberately trying to economically decapitate black people, especially educated black women,” wrote @afroanalytic. “There will be people who have to face eviction or housing insecurity from having their check garnished. And it’s deliberate.”

“Wage garnishment doesn’t fix the student debt crisis, it just pushes struggling people further into financial instability,” @RodalysR pointed out. “Enforcement without reform isn’t a solution.”

Meanwhile, some directed their irritation toward Democrats, who did not deliver on the promised widespread student loan forgiveness promised by the Biden administration.

Everybody told me this would never happen. All my friends. My biological family made fun of me for paying off my student loans. People online said I was dumb for paying my loans back and not waiting for the Democrats to decide to bullshit me more.



“Everybody told me this would never happen,” said @GeauxGabrielle. “All my friends. My biological family made fun of me for paying off my student loans. People online said I was dumb for paying my loans back and not waiting for the Democrats to decide to bullsh*t me more.”

“I’m so grateful I did not listen.”

