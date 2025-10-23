“An abomination”: Tomi Lahren is crashing out over Trump’s idea to import beef from Argentina

Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren is furious about former President Donald Trump’s interest in importing beef from Argentina, a move she says “betrays” American ranchers.

Lahren’s profanity-laced posts slamming “cheap foreign beef” quickly spread online, but sympathy for her outrage was in short supply, as critics reminded her that she, and many like her, helped create the problem they’re now decrying.

Ranchers and the state of the beef market in the U.S. have become the latest dividing point in domestic political conversations as President Donald Trump recently expressed (and doubled down on) an interest in possibly starting to import beef from Argentina.

The idea is that imported beef will lower grocery prices, something many domestic ranchers and organizations supporting them say will not be the case, although the real reason behind Trump’s push for Argentine beef is likely more complex.

Regardless of the intent, many Americans insist this goes against Trump’s “America First” promise, as it creates more domestic competition for U.S. ranchers who are often already struggling. Because of this, even some conservatives have been lashing out at the president and warning him off the plan.

Tomi Lahren is not happy about Argentinian beef

Lahren is among them. In between the usual tweets moaning about various Democrat politicians and those massive No Kings protests over the weekend, the rightwing commentator has been posting her fury over the whole beef situation.

“Why the actual FUCK would we buy Argentinian beef?” she wrote on X Tuesday. “Our AMERICAN ranchers are getting crushed already by cheap shit foreign beef imports. The meat packers are already under cutting our AMERICAN producers as it is. This is an OUTRAGE.”

And she went on and on and…

The answer to lowering beef prices is not to flood the market with cheap shit from Argentina. Our American ranchers are already being severely undercut by the greedy meat packers who import cheap foreign beef. Also, because our lawmakers are impotent, they refuse to pass country… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 21, 2025

“The answer to lowering beef prices is not to flood the market with cheap sh*t from Argentina. Our American ranchers are already being severely undercut by the greedy meat packers who import cheap foreign beef,” she tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

“Also, because our lawmakers are impotent, they refuse to pass country of origin labeling so our American ranchers are unable to differentiate their superior product from these cheap foreign imports. This is a complete betrayal of the American cattlemen. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Flooding the market with Argentinian beef is not America first. It is a huge betrayal of our American cattlemen.



What this is is a giant gift to the greedy meat packers who already undercut our American ranchers by importing foreign beef and passing it off as product of USA due… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 22, 2025

“Flooding the market with Argentinian beef is not America first. It is a huge betrayal of our American cattlemen,” Lahren wrote in another tweet.

“What this is is a giant gift to the greedy meat packers who already undercut our American ranchers by importing foreign beef and passing it off as product of USA due to the fact we do not have country of origin labeling laws.”

“This move is no different than importing cheap sh*t from China and undercutting American producers and workers. It is an abomination.”

Why do American ranchers always get screwed over?



Simple. They don’t have big money lobbyists fighting for them.



They don’t get subsidies. They aren’t even afforded country of origin labeling on their products.



The meatpackers, on the other hand, have some of the most… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 22, 2025

“Why do American ranchers always get screwed over? Simple. They don’t have big money lobbyists fighting for them. They don’t get subsidies. They aren’t even afforded country of origin labeling on their products. The meatpackers, on the other hand, have some of the most powerful lobbyists in the world. The American ranchers who just want to work hard and put out a great product to feed Americans are always the ones screwed over.”

Lahren also retweeted a post from @FarmActionUS specifically calling out a Truth Social post from Trump in which he insisted cattle ranchers are doing better than they have in decades because of his tariffs.

Mr. President,



The Big Four meatpackers—including Brazil’s JBS and Marfrig—control beef prices, not American cattle ranchers.



These global corporations have been making record profits off U.S. consumers while squeezing independent ranchers out of business.



Importing more… pic.twitter.com/GwGiXvIzKI — Farm Action (@FarmActionUS) October 22, 2025

FAFO hits hard

Plenty of people agree with all these posts, but plenty more are just downright frustrated, considering Lahren and many rural Americans voted for Trump a third time despite being warned it would screw them over.

It would also be nice if even a modicum of this kind of righteous anger came up from Lahren and her ilk during all of the other times Americans were financially hurt by the administration’s policies.

So the amount of sympathy available is dwindling, to say the least.

You’ll buy it. Right after Trump and @FoxNews tell you to. Then you’ll shut up about it. Just like you did with the Epstein Files. Cults are pathetic like that 🤡 — Kristen (@kristengough) October 22, 2025

“You’ll buy it. Right after Trump and @FoxNews tell you to. Then you’ll shut up about it. Just like you did with the Epstein Files. Cults are pathetic like that,” wrote @kristengough.

@acnewsitics posted a screenshot of Lahren’s own past reply, reading, “This is what I voted for!!!!!”

WHY would the pyromaniac burn down the building?!?!?!



Who could have seen this coming?!?!? https://t.co/hbcUoWypO9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2025

“WHY would the pyromaniac burn down the building?!?!?! Who could have seen this coming?!?!?” wrote California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

