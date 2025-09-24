“Keep me out of your ‘banger’”: Theo Von demands DHS remove deportation video using his likeness without permission

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von criticized the Department of Homeland Security for publishing a video that featured his voice without his permission.

The Trump administration’s DHS account on X (@DHSgov) posted a 31-second clip that focused on the department’s deportation statistics. Von’s voice recording said, “Heard you got deported, dude. Bye,” at the start of the video.

The on-screen message claimed that authorities deported two million undocumented immigrants in the first 250 days of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The clip also featured Trump declaring, “They simply stopped coming. They’re not coming anymore.” The video ended with footage of a plane taking off from a tarmac with text overlay reading, “LEAVE NOW”

Theo Von to DHS: “Please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos”

Shortly after the post circulated, Von objected publicly in a quote-retweet of the video. “Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this,” he wrote. “I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!”

Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye! https://t.co/5v5gagf4Dr — Theo Von (@TheoVon) September 24, 2025

His replies suggested he did not want his words simplified into a government talking point.

Internet reactions split between sympathy and criticism

Other folks online had mixed reactions to Von’s demands to be kept out of deportation videos. Several people pointed out that his podcast, This Past Weekend, has featured a wide range of political guests. For example, he has interviewed President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and liberal Senator Bernie Sanders. Even though the video took his voice clip out of its broader context, Von did still make the deportation statement.

Fellow comedian Gianmarco Soresi (@GianmarcoSoresi) tweeted, “Theo sowing: Haha f*** yeah!!! Yes!! Theo reaping:” with a screenshot of Von’s tweet.

Theo sowing: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!



Theo reaping: pic.twitter.com/PF1JpViw4U — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 24, 2025

“I hope Theo Von can learn that this is the bed he made,” @nickmitch89 wrote. “This is the party he endorsed. […] He helped elect the ‘mass deportation now’ party not the ‘nuanced deportation views’ party. If he wants [to] change his ways, there’s work to do.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out how hypocritical it was for Von to ask DHS to take down the video and also pay him for the use of his voice in the same breath.

“Pay me for my racist video and i’m not actually racist in the same tweet,” @worryyeah said.

“These podcasters that were interviewing and endorsing Trump in Fall 2024 have been backpedaling so hard, like ‘hold on everyone, I didn’t vote for THIS!’” tweeted @Brunson2Hart. “Yes you did. Project 2025 was always common knowledge. Either commit to the guy you voted for, or admit you got grifted.”

These podcasters that were interviewing and endorsing Trump in Fall 2024 have been backpedaling so hard, like “hold on everyone, I didn’t vote for THIS!”



Yes you did. Project 2025 was always common knowledge.



Either commit to the guy you voted for, or admit you got grifted. https://t.co/L2gVjIbiSN — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 (@Brunson2Hart) September 24, 2025

