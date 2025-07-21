“Zelenskyy did it”: One TikToker has an idea of what Stephen Colbert can do after “The Late Show”—run for president

A TikToker floated the idea that The Late Show host Stephen Colbert should run for U.S. President following his show’s cancellation. While he may make a better president than some, not everyone is thrilled about the idea of another celebrity Commander in Chief.

Featured Video

Colbert already ran for President twice, sort of, but appears reluctant to do so seriously.

President Stephen Colbert?

Colbert announced that his next season would be his last on July 17, eliciting boos from his audience and theories about his parent company’s motivations from the left. The comedian has long been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who sued and settled with Paramount Global for $16 million.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was over a 60 Minutes episode and had nothing to do with The Late Show, but some fans suspect that there was more to Trump’s terms for the settlement than cash. The cancellation also happened just days after Colbert criticized Paramount for settling at all.

Of course, Colbert has a storied career on his resume and will very likely be able to find other work. Some, however, think a pivot from comedy to politics would benefit everybody.

“This is probably a really stupid idea, but this is a really stupid country, so it might be perfect,” said TikToker @soupandsaladin. “I think Stephen Colbert—given that he is about to be unemployed—should run for President.”

Advertisement

“I think he should get the writers from The Dana Carvey Show, they should become his speech writers, they should all become the creative nucleus of his campaign, and you, Stephen … you should run on a platform of repairing the damage has done.”

Colbert has been through this before. In fact, he technically ran for President in 2007 as a bit for his previous show, The Colbert Report. He dropped out less than a month after announcing his run after the South Carolina Democratic Party executive council denied him a spot on the ballot.

He attempted a similar stunt in 2012 to similar results, and has since dismissed the idea of ever running again.

Social media reacts to the idea

Multiple politicians have certainly proven that you can win elections as a celebrity, in the U.S and abroad. Multiple commenters on the TikTok video drew comparisons between Colbert and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

“I mean….Zelensky did it,” said @growin_wild.

“Agree. Also, this reminded me of when Zelenskyy ran for President. I recall seeing headlines calling him the Stephen Colbert of Ukraine,” @theluckyneko pointed out. “He won.”

There were a few detractors in between the fans, however. Some think that the Trump era is proof enough that celebrity politicians should stop.

Advertisement

“Yeah, surely another celebrity is what’s called for in this situation,” wrote @mandias200, sarcastically.

“Ohh I love him, but I would rather he keep holding people accountable,” said @celestethemedium. “I’d like to see someone super versed in constitutional law.”

Dream big, TikTok.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @soupandsaladin for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.