The “ShamWow guy” is running for Congress in Texas with a goal to destroy wokism

The man behind one of the 2000s’s most recognizable infomercials stepped into Texas politics last week. Offer Vince Shlomi, known commonly as the ShamWow guy, filed paperwork to run for Congress as a Republican, according to state election records. His campaign will target Texas’s 31st Congressional District, a conservative seat in the northern Austin suburbs.

Additionally, the filing arrived on Friday under the name Offer Vince “ShamWow” Shlomi, though he often goes by Vince Offer or Vince Shlomi.

ICYMI: Offer Vince Shlomi, who you probably know as “The ShamWow Guy” is running for congress in Texas. Story from #ThePulse with @rooprajfox2 on @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/2remNbSU3j — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv) November 25, 2025

When he spoke with Fox News Digital, he said his bid grew out of a desire to “destroy wokeism.” He framed his run as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, whom he called the original “woke buster.” He also said the “political infighting in the country” pushed him toward public office.

So, who is the ShamWow guy?

Shlomi, now 61, became one of the most recognizable marketing figures of the 2000s—as well as an early internet meme. He produced the enthusiastic infomercials that turned the ShamWow absorbent towel into a cultural reference point. His rapid-fire pitch videos circulated widely, along a similar vein as the late Billy Mays promoting OxiClean or the iconic Shake Weight commercials.

However, Shlomi has also shared inflammatory opinions over the years, as well as being the center of legal controversies. In 2009, police arrested him in Miami Beach after an alleged altercation with a sex worker. Photos of his facial injuries circulated online after the incident. Earlier in his career, he faced lawsuits related to his 1999 movie The Underground Comedy Movie.

What are Shlomi’s political goals?

Shlomi is seeking to unseat Rep. John Carter, the 84-year-old Republican incumbent. Carter’s district covers communities such as Temple, Fort Hood, and the rapidly growing northern arc of metro Austin. Shlomi joins at least four other contenders competing for the GOP nomination.

Although Shlomi once leaned heavily on television fame, he spent recent years rebuilding his business presence. He shifted back into marketing and entrepreneurship while maintaining a smaller public footprint.

Meanwhile, Shlomi’s public social channels feature spoof comedy videos built around transphobic and “anti-woke” themes, including one called “Wokebusters.”

The internet reacts to Shlomi’s candidacy

Folks online were largely surprised that the ShamWow guy was still around. Many thought he had died or simply drifted out of the public eye after his public scandals. There were also plenty of antisemitic comments, especially on X, when people learned that he was Israeli-American.

@TheOhManDan wrote, “if you delve in to his past, it tracks.”

Others made references to popular old infomercials or TV programs.

@Namor7200 tweeted a GIF of the “set it and forget it” infomercial guy, tweeting, “The next President of the United States.”

The next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/MsrncNvOHw — Namor (@Namor7200) November 24, 2025

Others relied on memes and images to share their thoughts.

You may have heard that the Shamwow guy is running for congress in Texas. But what do you know about the district where he’s running… pic.twitter.com/n7NZEvoKjy — neil (@rejects) November 26, 2025

Imagine the mausoleum we’ll one day build for Vince the Shamwow guy https://t.co/BQ1DsehJHY pic.twitter.com/sF7NFf3Fvv — 𝕊𝕖𝕒 ℝ𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 ⚓️🏔 (@TejasRanger1836) November 27, 2025

Of course the ShamWow guy is running for Congress in Texas. pic.twitter.com/iWZvrXMn3r — QENNY | THE SPOOKY LAWYER ON YOUTUBE (@AKBrews) November 26, 2025

