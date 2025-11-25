“A degradation in civility”: Travelers react to Sean Duffy’s suggestion to “dress a little better” on planes

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spent Monday urging travelers to elevate their manners, and their outfits, before heading to the airport for what he said would be the “busiest” Thanksgiving travel week ever. He framed the request as part of a broader civility push, but not everyone online was feeling the love.

Featured Video

Thanksgiving travel demands more civility, Duffy said

During the briefing, Duffy pointed to familiar mid-flight irritations. He criticized passengers who peeled off their shoes and propped up bare feet. “Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better,” Duffy implored.

Advertisement

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come here,” he said, before adding that stronger passengers should “stand up and offer to grab that bag and put it up for someone.”

Duffy tied his remarks to the Transportation Department’s new civility campaign, which launched last week. He said the agency wanted travelers to think about how they moved through airports because, in his words, “maybe a degradation in civility, in the airspace” had become too common.

.@SecDuffy: “Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.” pic.twitter.com/9uUCRFSWOY — CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2025

Advertisement

He also warned that the system would still strain under record volume for Thanksgiving. “This week, there will be 31 million passengers flying by air,” he said, urging people to prepare for crowds.

Online reactions challenged Duffy’s message

Though Duffy stressed courtesy, many people online rejected his focus on attire. Several people pushed back on his tone. One wrote, “Duffy’s smug, passive-aggressive delivery of his message on dress and courtesy while traveling by air is nauseating.” Another said, “Lame. Duffy has to focus on safety first, not fashion, for flying.”

“In response to Sec Duffy’s suggestion about air travel dress code,” @mhenderson33 wrote. “I give you, The Buffy.”

Advertisement

In response to Sec Duffy’s suggestion about air travel dress code,



I give you, The Buffy. pic.twitter.com/ocfKArPSGt — Mike Henderson (@mhenderson33) November 25, 2025

Others responded with humor or frustration. One commenter joked, “Duffy: Since we’re gonna make you wait on a 3-hour line to go thru security at any busy U.S. airport anyway, you might as well spend the time thinking, ‘Damn, my fit look dope!!’”

@KellDA said, “Duffy’s suggestions really hit me, so I wore this on the plane today,” and added a GIF of Ariana Grande in a ballgown.

Duffy’s suggestions really hit me so I wore this on the plane today pic.twitter.com/RAHp86L5zC — Kelly D 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@KellDA) November 23, 2025

Advertisement

Not everyone dismissed him entirely, though. One user argued that Duffy had a point, but added that poor airline treatment shaped how people dressed. Still, critics dominated the conversation, with some insisting they would wear whatever felt comfortable.

One exasperated traveler even wrote, “I paid for that ticket, I will d*mn well wear what I’m comfortable in and Sean Duffy can [expletive] all the way off. Fix the ATC system, you loser, stop inventing problems when we have real ones!!”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.