Are we getting a “Rush Hour 4” because of Trump? Fans of the franchise react: “I’ve never been so sure we live in a simulation”

It was announced this week that Paramount is planning to make Rush Hour 4 with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker returning. However, the reported reason behind the new film is quite bizarre. According to Semafor, the project is happening at Donald Trump’s request.
The President is apparently a big fan of the action comedy franchise that first began with Rush Hour in 1998. Chan and Tucker played detectives from opposite sides of the world who were forced to team up to save a diplomat’s daughter. The film was a box office success and spawned two sequels, Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 in 2007.
Paramount’s new chairman and CEO is David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, who is one of Trump’s biggest financial supporters.
Unsurprisingly, they have also enlisted director Brett Ratner to return. Ratner helmed the first three installments before allegations against him arose during the #MeToo movement in 2017. The director’s first big project in years is a documentary titled Melania for Amazon. He reportedly got close to the Trump family while making the film.
Eight years ago, six people accused Ratner of sexual assault and harassment, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page. Warner Bros. quickly cut ties with Ratner after the allegations, but Paramount’s new leadership seems to be operating under different standards.
The Internet reacts to Rush Hour 4
The news of Rush Hour 4 has the Internet talking. The idea that the President of the United States would use his time to bring back a dormant film franchise is going to elicit a reaction. Especially when his friends run the studio, and the director has been accused multiple times of assault.
Matt Beloni of Puck News was among the first to post about the story, saying, “Get ready for the dumbest possible state-controlled media.”
Fans of the franchise and/or movies in general are taking to social media to voice their concerns. Some people aren’t holding back:
Others are just cracking jokes:
And some are just dumbfounded:
Meanwhile, a few Rush Hour fans are conflicted:
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.