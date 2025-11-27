Are we getting a “Rush Hour 4” because of Trump? Fans of the franchise react: “I’ve never been so sure we live in a simulation”

It was announced this week that Paramount is planning to make Rush Hour 4 with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker returning. However, the reported reason behind the new film is quite bizarre. According to Semafor, the project is happening at Donald Trump’s request.

The President is apparently a big fan of the action comedy franchise that first began with Rush Hour in 1998. Chan and Tucker played detectives from opposite sides of the world who were forced to team up to save a diplomat’s daughter. The film was a box office success and spawned two sequels, Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 in 2007.

Paramount’s new chairman and CEO is David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, who is one of Trump’s biggest financial supporters.

Unsurprisingly, they have also enlisted director Brett Ratner to return. Ratner helmed the first three installments before allegations against him arose during the #MeToo movement in 2017. The director’s first big project in years is a documentary titled Melania for Amazon. He reportedly got close to the Trump family while making the film.

Eight years ago, six people accused Ratner of sexual assault and harassment, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page. Warner Bros. quickly cut ties with Ratner after the allegations, but Paramount’s new leadership seems to be operating under different standards.

The Internet reacts to Rush Hour 4

The news of Rush Hour 4 has the Internet talking. The idea that the President of the United States would use his time to bring back a dormant film franchise is going to elicit a reaction. Especially when his friends run the studio, and the director has been accused multiple times of assault.

Matt Beloni of Puck News was among the first to post about the story, saying, “Get ready for the dumbest possible state-controlled media.”

I teased this last night in What I’m Hearing but now confirmed: Paramount WILL release Rush Hour 4 after prodding from Trump on behalf of Brett Ratner. Distribution deal. Producer Tarak Ben Ammar is lining up financing. Get ready for the dumbest possible state-controlled media. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) November 25, 2025

Fans of the franchise and/or movies in general are taking to social media to voice their concerns. Some people aren’t holding back:

Others are just cracking jokes:

Just hit me too that Trump just had the white house movie theater bulldozed so he’s just gonna watch Rush Hour 4 on his phone — Kilo (@OilyWhisper68) November 25, 2025

Trump after getting Rush Hour 4 greenlit. pic.twitter.com/XdrQgk8NMc — TUPACABRA (@TUPACABRA2) November 25, 2025

Rush Hour 4 is so boring, because If Trump strong armed a production company to greenlight that one Todd Haynes gay cop drama set in Mexico, or a sequel to Fincher’s The Girl Who Played with Fire then maybe I would reconsider my opinion on the man. — andres (@DblAuntAndres) November 25, 2025

And some are just dumbfounded:

What gets me about Trump willing Rush Hour 4 into existence is that *THIS* is the project he decides to use all of his power on????? Paramount, one of the biggest and most storied studios is now run by the Hitler Youth and THIS is your big ask? Dream bigger — Kilo (@OilyWhisper68) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, a few Rush Hour fans are conflicted:

Forever having to say we got Rush Hour 4 because of Trump pic.twitter.com/ydOFAXLlKf — Kazmo (@heykazmo) November 25, 2025

I’ve quite literally waited my whole life for Rush Hour 4 and the only thing in the entire world that finally made it happen was…Donald Trump.



I’ve never been so sure we live in a simulation. https://t.co/AX66I3DQpX — Craig (@CS11__) November 25, 2025

Got excited to hear about a Rush Hour 4 but then I learned that the orange man pushed for it and its still directed by Brett Ratner….. pic.twitter.com/FZOefQn2Ua — Camden W. (@ChannelCamden) November 25, 2025

