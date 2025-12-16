Rob Reiner’s compassionate response to Charlie Kirk’s death is being compared to Trump’s comments on Reiner’s murder

After Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed in a stabbing on Dec. 14, 2025, a past clip of the late director speaking about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk began circulating online.

In the interview, Reiner condemned the violence and expressed sympathy for Kirk’s family, remarks that are now being contrasted with President Donald Trump’s inflammatory Truth Social post in the wake of the prolific director’s murder.

People framed the comparison around tone and restraint, and caring about others despite differences in political views.

The late Rob Reiner on Charlie Kirk’s death

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Reiner described watching the video of Kirk’s murder with visible distress. He said, “Absolute horror, and I unfortunately saw the video of it. It’s beyond belief what happened to him.”

Although Reiner often clashed with Kirk politically, he rejected any justification for violence. “That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That’s not a solution to solving problems.”

As he spoke, he shifted to Kirk’s family and memorial service. He recalled words from Kirk’s wife, Erika, and described them as meaningful.

“And I felt like what his wife [Erika] said at the service at the memorial they had was exactly right.”

“I’m Jewish but I believe in the teachings of Jesus and I believe in ‘do unto others,’” Reiner noted, adding, “and I believe in forgiveness and what she said to me was beautiful. She forgave his assassin. And I think that is admirable.”

Rob Reiner on Charlie Kirk’s death:



“Absolute horror, and I unfortunately saw the video of it. It’s beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That’s not a solution to solving… pic.twitter.com/A3lSgF40fI — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 15, 2025

Compare that to Trump’s post about Rob Reiner’s death

As the clip spread, viewers praised Reiner’s approach. They contrasted his comments with what Trump posted on Truth Social after reports of Reiner’s murder. Trump wrote, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.” However, the post quickly turned insulting. Trump described Reiner as “tortured and struggling” and blamed “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” for his death.

Trump continued at length. He accused Reiner of paranoia and obsession. He also claimed Reiner “was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” writing about himself in the third person.

Although he ended with “May Rob and Michele rest in peace,” the insults to a beloved director were what people focused on.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) was unimpressed with Trump’s post, saying, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it. pic.twitter.com/j3dvzRxLQJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 15, 2025

@George_T_Truth2 tweeted, “Rob Reiner showed more grace to Charlie Kirk than I would have, and remember, a ton of people got fired from the jobs because MAGA ghouls claimed they were mocking his death, when all they did was point out Kirk’s utter shittiness in life. Watch the MAGA silence over Trump’s post.”

Others echoed that view. “I’ve only seen MAGA idiots have one thing to say ‘well, where was all this outrage for the people mocking Charlie Kirk’s death?’” @thelinnbush added. “Erm. People WERE outraged. Including Rob Reiner! A decent human – irrespective of politics – does not celebrate the brutal murder of any citizen.”

