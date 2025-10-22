“He’s one of us now”: Delivery driver’s over-the-top reaction to brushing against a Pride flag gets trolled

A delivery driver’s exaggerated reaction to accidentally brushing against a Pride flag has gone viral, turning what was likely meant as anti-LGBT content into an online roast.

Footage from a Ring camera shows the driver recoiling and frantically brushing his arm after the flag touched him while making a delivery.

The clip, first shared by a MAGA account on X, quickly escaped conservative circles, where users expected applause, and instead drew widespread ridicule from people mocking his “gay cooties” moment.

“Bro did not want to touch that flag“

Footage of the driver’s reaction first started spreading online after X user @OneBadDude_ posted it to his account. It ended up gaining 16.4 million views in five days, far exceeding the user’s social media bubble.

The video shows an app delivery driver shielding his face from the prominent Pride flag on a customer’s porch. The fabric brushed against his arm (the horror) as it fluttered in the breeze. On the way back, the man ducked the flag like he’s homophobic Indiana Jones.

Safely on the other side, he frantically swept his hand over the arm the flag touched. Then he appeared to attempt to take a photo of the successful delivery without getting any gay in the shot. The timestamp on the video reads Sept. 21, 2025.

“Bro did not want to touch that flag,” said the X user.

Oddly enough, the driver was wearing a Seattle Kraken sweatshirt. If he is indeed working in the same city as his favorite hockey team, someone should let him know that Seattle is one of the gayest cities in the nation. He’s going to come across Pride flags.

Bro did not want to touch that flag 😂 pic.twitter.com/B7y4gv5oLU — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 17, 2025

“He’s one of us now”

As the comments filled up with people willingly admitting they’re just as scared of a colorful flag as this driver, the quote-tweets responded in kind.

Eminem parody account @5SL1M5H4DY wrote that “this has to be gayer than even being gay bruh.”

“Grown a* man being like ‘EWWW GAY COOTIES’ be so deada**,” said @djspitrapper.

“Imagine being a grown adult, with a job, and being so cartoonishly repelled by a 6-color flag,” @RandomWees challenged their readers. “It’s even ridiculous just to say it.”

He’s already touched the flag, it’s too late. He’s one of us now 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/FNuc5ff3vX pic.twitter.com/fkZKJtbvcE — Royal Winx 🎪 (@RoyalW27) October 19, 2025

“He’s already touched the flag, it’s too late. He’s one of us now,” joked @RoyalW27.

Meanwhile, after the video spread to other social media sites, Instagram user @hiphopnowviral went the extra mile by adding a professional wrestling clip. The delivery driver is represented by the losing wrestler, while the dominating one is the Pride flag.

