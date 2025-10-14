“They disappeared my hair”: Trump lashes out at Time Magazine for using a “super bad picture” on a cover that praises him

President Donald Trump’s long-running feud with the media took a new turn this week after Time Magazine published a cover story praising his “triumph” in brokering a Gaza ceasefire.

Their X post praises “Donald Trump‘s peace plan” for the release of both the Israeli and Palestinian hostages, saying “the deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term.”

While the November 2025 issue lauded Trump’s peace deal as a major success of his second term, the president fumed on Truth Social that the magazine used a “super bad picture” that made his hair “disappear.”

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

“They disappeared my hair”: No praise is good enough

As it turns out, critics of Trump weren’t the only people unhappy with the magazine cover, albeit for different reasons. While dissenters expressed skepticism that Israel will hold to the terms of the ceasefire as well as a frustration at Time Magazine ignoring all the harm his presidency has caused domestically, Trump himself was also angry…at the picture they used.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he complained on Truth Social.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Donald Trump says his TIME Magazine cover may be the “worst picture of all time”:



“They “disappeared” my hair… I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.” pic.twitter.com/FFQbEzpyZp — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2025

The internet reacts

Trump seems to think something as innocuous as a photo used by a magazine praising him is some sort of conspiracy with people out to get him.

Regardless, the likelihood that Time Magazine is trying to sabotage him in some way with a photo is a lot less likely than the fact that this is just how Trump looks, even if he doesn’t seem to recognize that.

BREAKING: Trump really just posted this:



“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely… pic.twitter.com/ZqWgkgZfdX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 14, 2025

“Every photo of him is the worst picture of all time and it’s not their fault,” X user @buffys wrote in response to his complaints, while @swiftism101 chimed in that “you can’t ‘disappear’ something that isn’t already there.”

“funniest possible response to Time screaming crying throwing up begging on their knees for him to like them,” wrote @elextra__.

“Me when my friends post one of the unapproved pictures,” joked @OrianaBeLike.

