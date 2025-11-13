This pastor’s “MAGA vs. Jesus” series is dismantling conservative talking points using Bible verses

A progressive pastor has been going viral thanks to a series of videos in which he uses Bible verses and Jesus to rebuke MAGA talking points.

Featured Video

Reverend Dr. Caleb J. Lines is the pastor at University Christian Church in San Diego, California, but he has also amassed quite a following on TikTok for being outspokenly anti-MAGA.

“MAGA vs. Jesus”

“The teachings of MAGA are simply incompatible with the teachings of Jesus Christ,” he says.

Advertisement

This is how Reverend Lines signs off the videos in his popular series, “MAGA vs. Jesus,” in which he goes through MAGA talking points and fires back with Bible verses that contradict them.

In his most popular video, which has racked up over 5.5 million views, Reverend Lines tackles abortion, cancel culture, the need for manly men, and “fake news.”

“The Bible defines life as beginning at first breath, not conception,” he says after reading Genesis 2:7.

“But you know what? In the 21st century, we shouldn’t be using the Bible to determine when life begins, because the Bible isn’t a scientific book.”

Advertisement

Wielding the Bible

The Bible contains so much, with various translations and interpretations, that cherry-picking verses can bring people to just about any conclusion.

Christians (and certainly MAGA Christians) are known to do this, and those who disagree with Reverend Lines’ perspective would likely accuse him of doing the same. But even if he’s only matching a single verse to each claim, he still makes good points—often rooted in Biblical teachings—along the way.

Advertisement

Refuting the idea that “real Christians support Trump” in another video, Reverend Lines cites 1 John 4:20: “Those who say they love God but hate their neighbor are lying.”

“You cannot follow Jesus Christ while actively supporting politicians or policies that hurt your neighbor. You know, like cutting their food aid or their healthcare,” he says.

Cheering on Reverend Lines

The reverend’s comments on TikTok are filled with people from all religions who appreciate the work he’s doing. To atheists and non-Christians, it’s a reminder that there are still Christians out there who are more interested in compassion than forcing everyone to bend to their religious will.

Advertisement

To other Christians with similar perspectives, he’s offering talking points they can use in conversations with their MAGA peers.

“I love Christians like this,” wrote @mina_isalittlecrazy. “You know, the ones who actually follow through with the teachings of what they believe in and preach. I hate hypocritical/close-minded people, which seem to be a lot of those who are MAGA.”

“I’m an atheist but Jesus lowkey chill as hell,” @gov.officialsarenthuman said after watching one of the videos.

“As a former Christian, this is a REAL Christian,” @hxalotl praised, while @ryanmustdie24 said, “I think you are fixing my religious trauma?”

Advertisement

Of course, the Trump-lovers in the comments have been just as quick to write Reverend Lines off as a “false prophet.”

“It’s funny how ‘fake news’ is anything that is actually factual,” he says. “The truth—knowing real information—will set us free from fascism.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.